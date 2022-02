¿Adiós a las restricciones? Los expertos creen que España podría seguir a los países nórdicos, pero con matices

The clearest example of this is the drop in ICU (graph by @@mikaelmilhoj). According to @SSI_dk the drop is caused by the shift from delta to omicron infections (https://t.co/SCVa4sOTRd). Current excess death is still driven by the delta wave that was crush by omicron. (8/19) pic.twitter.com/lYTGR3qKt2