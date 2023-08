Llega la temporada alta de garrapatas en España: zonas más afectadas, recomendaciones si nos pican...

Within 1⃣ week of its launch, the public had already sent more than 3,000 reports through @SVAexpertmyndig's tick reporting tool, Rapportera Fästing.



🔖If you're in Sweden, bookmark this web tool and get reporting! 👉 https://t.co/6RpSLaJ8VH 🇸🇪#CitizenScience #OneHealth pic.twitter.com/EmGVT0EWHV