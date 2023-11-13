Ha sido un año lleno de grandes videojuegos, por lo que los galardones serán de lo más reñidos. Y, dentro de los premios, sin duda son muchos los gamers que esperan con ganas saber cuál se llevará el GOTY (Juego del Año, por sus siglas en inglés), el prestigioso honor entregado por The Game Awards.
El próximo 7 de diciembre tendrá lugar en Los Ángeles la décima edición de estos galardones, pero la organización acaba de anunciar a sus nominados, entre los cuales destacan Alan Wake 2 y Baldur's Gate 3, con 9 y 8 candidaturas, respectivamente.
Ambos tienen el honor de optar a convertirse en el GOTY, lista que comparten con Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom y Resident Evil 4.
Sin duda, aparte del Juego del Año, estos títulos son los que más han triunfado entre las nominaciones: la secuela del Hombre Araña de Insomniac Games tiene 7 candidaturas; el fontanero y el héroe de Nintendo, 5; y el survival horror de Capcom, 4.
Juego del Año (GOTY)
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Mejor Dirección
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Mejor Adaptación
- Castlevania: Nocturne
- Gran Turismo
- The Last of Us
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Twisted Metal
Mejor Narrativa
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Mejor Dirección Artística
- Alan Wake 2
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Lies of P
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Mejor Banda Sonora y Música
- Alan Wake 2, Composer Petri Alanko
- Baldur’s Gate 3, Composer Borislav Slavov
- Final Fantasy XVI, Composer Masayoshi Soken
- Hi-Fi Rush, Audio Director Shuichi Kobori
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Composed by Nintendo Sound Team
Mejor Sonido
- Alan Wake 2
- Dead Space
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4
Mejor Performance
- Ben Starr, Final Fantasy XVI
- Cameron Monaghan, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Idris Elba, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Melanie Liburd, Alan Wake 2
- Neil Newbon, Baldur’s Gate 3
- Yuri Lowenthal, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Innovación en Accesibilidad
- Diablo IV
- Forza Motorsport
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Street Fighter 6
Juego por Impacto
- A Space for the Unbound
- Chants of Sennaar
- Goodbye Volcano High
- Tchia
- Terra Nil
- Venba
Mejor Juego en Curso
- Apex Legends
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
Mejor Juego Apoyado por la Comunidad
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- No Man’s Sky
Mejor Juego Independiente
- Cocoon
- Dave the Diver
- Dredge
- Sea of Stars
- Viewfinder
Mejor Nuevo Juego Indie
- Cocoon
- Dredge
- Pizza Tower
- Venba
- Viewfinder
Mejor Juego Móvil
- Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis
- Honkai: Star Rail
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Monster Hunter Now
- Terra Nil
Mejor Juego VR/AR
- Gran Turismo 7
- Humanity
- Horizon Call of the Mountain
- Resident Evil Village VR Mode
- Synapse
Mejor Juego de Acción
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
- Dead Island 2
- Ghostrunner 2
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Remnant 2
Mejor Juego de Acción/Aventura
- Alan Wake 2
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Mejor Juego de Rol (RPG)
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Lies of P
- Sea of Stars
- Starfield
Mejor Juego de Lucha
- God of Rock
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
- Pocket Bravery
- Street Fighter 6
Mejor Juego Familiar
- Disney Illusion Island
- Party Animals
- Pikmin 4
- Sonic Superstars
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Mejor Juego de Simulación/Estrategia
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp
- Cities: Skylines II
- Company of Heroes 3
- Fire Emblem Engage
- Pikmin 4
Mejor Juego de Deporte/Carreras
- EA Sports FC 24
- F1 23
- Forza Motorsport
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged
- The Crew Motorfest
Mejor Multijugador
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Diablo IV
- Party Animals
- Street Fighter 6
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
El Juego Más Esperado
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Hades II
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Tekken 8
Creador de Contenido del Año
- IronMouse
- PeopleMakeGames
- Quackity
- Spreen
- SypherPK
Mejor eSport
- Counter-Strike 2
- Dota 2
- League of Legends
- PUBG Mobile
- Valorant
Mejor Jugador eSports
- Lee 'Faker' Sang-hyeok (League of Legends)
- Mathieu 'ZywOo' Herbaut (CS:GO)
- Max 'Demon1' Mazanov (Valorant)
- Paco 'HyDra' Rusiewiez (Call of Duty)
- Park 'Ruler' Jae-hyuk (League of Legends)
- Phillip 'ImperialHal' Dosen (Apex Legends)
Mejor Equipo eSports
- Evil Geniuses (Valorant)
- Fnatic (Valorant)
- Gaimin Gladiators (Dota 2)
- JD Gaming (League of Legends)
- Team Vitality (Counter-Strike)
Mejor Entrenador eSports
- Christine 'potter' Chi (Evil Geniuses - Valorant)
- Danny 'zonic' Sorensen (Team Falcons - Counter-Strike)
- Jordan 'Gunba' Graham (Florida Mayhem - Overwatch)
- Remy 'XTQZZZ' Quoniam (Team Vitality - Counter-Strike)
- Yoon 'Homme' Sung-young (JD Gaming - League of Legends)
Mejor Evento eSports
- 2023 League of Legends World Championship
- Blast.tv Paris Major 2023
- EVO 2023
- The International Dota 2 Championships 2023
- VALORANT Champions 2023
Comentarios