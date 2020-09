Tailandia se cansa de los escándalos de Rama X: los protestantes pierden el miedo al rey

#ยกเลิก112 as request for cancelling a rule Section 112. This rule is "illegal to defame, insult, or threaten the king, queen, heir-apparent, heir-presumptive, or regent." We all need freedom of speech and right to be human. Retweet could help a lot.#WhatsHappeningInThailandpic.twitter.com/3kcA8sln8p