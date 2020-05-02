El rey de Tailandia pasa su primer aniversario de boda... con su harén en Alemania

El 1 de mayo de 2019, Rama X y Suthida Tidjai contrajeron matrimonio unos días previos a su coronación. La ex azafata se convertía de manera precipitada en reina y ahora pasan su primer aniversario de boda separados.
La pandemia producida por el coronavirus no ha impedido los habituales viajes del rey de Tailandia a Europa. Habiéndose restringido el turismo casi por completo en todo el mundo, Rama X consiguió alojarse en un hotel de lujo en Alemania, cerrado al público, junto a su harén.
La población tailandesa se indignó al conocer la noticia a principios del mes de abril, cuando millones de personas permanecían confinadas en sus hogares.
Andrew MacGregor Marshall, un periodista británico, ha investigado la situación que pueden estar viviendo esas mujeres, en la habitación llamada "la sala de los placeres". Allí, según sus fuentes, son drogadas y puestas a merced de Rama X, padeciendo una presión psicológica comparable a la que sufren los miembros de una secta.
Thailand's monarchy routinely lies to the people to pretend the royals are working very hard to help Thais when actually they just spend taxpayers' money and live in luxury and don't care about ordinary people at all. 1/18 pic.twitter.com/LdHavOC2TO— Andrew MacGregor Marshall (@zenjournalist) May 1, 2020
Suthida está confinada en otro hotel en Suiza, según asegura el periodista. Ninguno de los dos han renunciado a sus vidas separados para celebrar su aniversario juntos.
Suthida lives at the Hotel Waldegg in the Swiss town of Engelberg.— Andrew MacGregor Marshall (@zenjournalist) May 1, 2020
Vajiralongkorn spends most of his time skiing and cycling, or with his harem in a large suite on the fourth floor of the Grand Hotel Sonnenbichl he calls “ห้องสุขสำราญ” — “the pleasure room”. 16/18
Este viernes, la cuenta oficial de la familia real tailandesa publicó una fotografía de la pareja conmemorativa de su aniversario.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
๑ พฤษภาคม ๒๕๖๓ เนื่องในโอกาสวันคล้ายพระราชพิธีราชาภิเษกสมรส ครบรอบ ๑ ปี พระบาทสมเด็จพระปรเมนทรรามาธิบดีศรีสินทรมหาวชิราลงกรณฯ พระวชิรเกล้าเจ้าอยู่หัว และสมเด็จพระนางเจ้าสุทิดา พัชรสุธาพิมลลักษณ์ พระบรมราชินี ✨💛💜🙏🏼 ขอพระองค์ทรงพระเจริญ มีพระชนมพรรษายิ่งยืนนาน พระพลานามัยสมบูรณ์แข็งแรง ปราศจากอุปัทวันตรายใดๆ ทั้งปวง สถิตในมไหสวรรย์สิริราชสมบัติเป็นมิ่งขวัญแห่งปวงข้าพระพุทธเจ้าตราบเท่ากัลปาวสาน ด้วยเกล้าด้วยกระหม่อม ขอเดชะ🙏🏼💜💛✨ 1 May 2020, the Auspicious Occasion of 1st Anniversary of Royal Wedding of His Majesty King Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyahua (Rama X) and Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana of the Kingdom of Thailand. ✨🙏🏼💛💜 Long Live the KING and the QUEEN 💜💛🙏🏼✨
Además, este sábado publicaban unas imágenes de los reyes visitando un taller de mascarillas, asegurando que habían sido tomadas este viernes. Andrew MacGregor ha confirmado que la visita se realizó el 6 de abril, durante su regreso al país que duró tan solo 19 horas.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
พระบาทสมเด็จพระเจ้าอยู่หัว และสมเด็จพระนางเจ้าฯ พระบรมราชินี ทรงใส่พระราชหฤทัยในสุขทุกข์ของประชาชนเป็นอย่างยิ่ง ทรงรับเป็นพระราชภารกิจสำคัญที่จะดูแลประชาชนให้มีชีวิตความเป็นอยู่ที่ดี และบรรเทาความทุกข์ยากเดือดร้อนให้ได้มากที่สุด โดยเฉพาะอย่างยิ่งในช่วงเวลาที่ยากลำบาก เนื่องจากการแพร่ระบาดของโรคติดเชื้อไวรัสโคโรน่า ๒๐๑๙ หรือโรคโควิด-๑๙ ซึ่งเริ่มรุนแรงขึ้นในประเทศไทยตั้งแต่เดือนกุมภาพันธ์ ๒๕๖๓ นั้น ทั้งสองพระองค์ได้พระราชทานพระมหากรุณาและพระราชทานความช่วยเหลือในทุกด้าน ไม่ว่าจะเป็นเครื่องมือแพทย์และอุปกรณ์ทางการแพทย์ ถุงยังชีพ หน้ากากอนามัย และสิ่งของอื่น ๆ ที่ทรงพระกรุณาโปรดเกล้าฯ ให้จัดหาและพระราชทานไปยังโรงพยาบาลต่าง ๆ ทั่วประเทศ และชุมชนแออัด นับเป็นพระมหากรุณาธิคุณอย่างหาที่สุดมิได้ ✨💛💜🙏🏼 ขอพระองค์ทรงพระเจริญ มีพระชนมพรรษายิ่งยืนนาน ด้วยเกล้าด้วยกระหม่อม ขอเดชะ 🙏🏼💜💛✨ Their Majesties the King and the Queen of the Kingdom of Thailand pay great attention to the well-being of all Thai people. Which they accepted as an important mission to overcome the challenging situation at the moment, the disease spread of Coronavirus 2019(COVID-19). In this regard, they have given things such as medical equipment, necessary things set, and etc. to the communities people, the hospitals across the Kingdom. ✨🙏🏼💛💜 Long Live the KING and the QUEEN 💜💛🙏🏼✨
Shameless dishonesty. The king and queen did not visit the project yesterday. They visited on April 6 during a 19-hour stay in Thailand. pic.twitter.com/5gqVuEg4IB— Andrew MacGregor Marshall (@zenjournalist) May 2, 2020
Comentarios