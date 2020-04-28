Los museos llenan Twitter de inquietantes obras con el 'Creepiest Object Challenge', un reto para no dormir

Los museos de todo el mundo están compartiendo muchas de sus obras online para acercar el arte a los ciudadanos en cuarentena, pero hay veces que las personas confinadas ni siquiera quieren ver estas esculturas porque no quieren tener pesadillas. Y es que, bajo el hashtag #CreepiestObject (los objetos más espeluznantes), algunas galerías de arte están compartiendo sus obras más inquietantes en las redes.
El primero de ellos fue el Museo de Yorkshire (Inglaterra) publicando una especie de amasijo de pelo enredado de una mujer romana que vivió en el siglo III o IV. Después, retó al resto a apuntarse a ese challenge.
MUSEUMS ASSEMBLE! It's time for #CURATORBATTLE! 💥— Yorkshire Museum (@YorkshireMuseum) April 17, 2020
Today's theme, chosen by you, is #CreepiestObject!
We're kicking things off with this 3rd/4th century hair bun from the burial of a #Roman lady, still with the jet pins in place...
CAN YOU BEAT IT? 💥 pic.twitter.com/ntPiXDuM6v
En un desafío así no podían faltar las extrañas y famosas 'sirenas', por lo que el Museo de Ciencias Naturales de Edimburgo (Escocia) compartió dos de sus obras que representan a estas criaturas mitológicas. De hecho, sobre la segunda de ellas, explicaron que "la parte posterior se formó a partir de un pez espada del Pacífico, la cabeza y el tórax fueron esculpidos y se insertó en la boca la mandíbula de un pez".
Many museums have one but they usually look more like our other ‘mermaid’...— Natural Sciences NMS (@NatSciNMS) April 18, 2020
We have a little more information about this one: The posterior half was formed from a Pacific wrasse, & the head/thorax were sculpted, with fish jaw inserted in the mouth. #CreepiestObjectpic.twitter.com/7MrPcaZqdh
Y casi como si fuera una competición, más museos se apuntaron a ver quién tenía la obra más inquietante y que provocaba más pesadillas. El Castillo de Norwich (Inglaterra) mostró un alfiletero que parecía una vaina con cabezas de niños en lugar de judías verdes.
@RedHeadedAli how can we ignore such a call to arms?— Norwich Castle (@NorwichCastle) April 17, 2020
This particular item has caused a few nightmares for our followers this week.
Our #CreepiestObject is...this pincushion! Complete with tiny children's heads. You're welcome, Twitter.#CURATORBATTLEpic.twitter.com/0YdmCE5dYD
Un terrorífico oso bebiendo (Museo de Juguetes de Penshurst Place), un corazón de paloma con alfileres como castigo para una bruja (Museo de Scarborough) o una máscara de la peste (Museo Histórico Alemán) son otras de las publicaciones espeluznantes que compartieron.
Live from the Toy Museum of Penshurst Place, we present the Drinking Bear. Feed it a 2 pence piece and it'll pretend to drink from its cup as it stares into your soul. #CuratorBattle#CreepiestObjectpic.twitter.com/ohNl2974UJ— Penshurst Place (@PenshurstPlace) April 17, 2020
Nice. We have a pigeon heart stuck with pins for punishing a witch...#CreepiestObject#CuratorBattlepic.twitter.com/CUOdNlB3eN— SMT Collections Team (@SMT_Collections) April 17, 2020
Thanks for thinking of us @HottyCouture and wow, will we be having nightmares tonight with all these #CreepiestObject|s ! Here is the one we just can't hide from you, one of our many creepy gems – our Plague Mask (1650/1750)! #curatorbattlepic.twitter.com/JrMjqAJSIM— Deutsches Historisches Museum (@DHMBerlin) April 17, 2020
How about this Japanese ukiyo-e(woodblock prints) from @ukiyoeota Collections? This black creepy monster is biting off woman's HAIR! #CURATORBATTLE#CreepiestObjectpic.twitter.com/nkbdodCKqj— 太田記念美術館 Ota Memorial Museum of Art (@ukiyoeota) April 21, 2020
Ok so our entry for #creepiestobject is, of course, our mummified cat. It was found concealed in the floorboards above our State Room surrounded by a ring of hazelnut shells. The X-ray below was taken at a local vets (no one else had a machine big enough!) #CuratorBattlepic.twitter.com/O9nUoBp6gC— York Mansion House (@YorkMansionHse) April 17, 2020
Can I offer up the 18th century diving suit from Raahe museum in Finland? pic.twitter.com/mP9FqB9uly— Chris Beresford (@OuluRover) April 17, 2020
This is one our all-time fave #CreepiestObject#curatorbattle. She's a prop from the TV show "American Gothic." pic.twitter.com/r9XQxaaLIE— Cape Fear Museum (@capefearmuseum) April 17, 2020
I give you our taxidermy wild cat! A favourite of the museum team due to its bad taxidermy and creepy ‘electrified’ look on its face! #CreepiestObjectpic.twitter.com/L6BpxVgkhT— Maidstone Museum (@MaidstoneMuseum) April 17, 2020
