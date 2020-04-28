Buscador avanzado

Los museos llenan Twitter de inquietantes obras con el 'Creepiest Object Challenge', un reto para no dormir

20minutos  28.04.2020 - 12:00h
  • Un terrorífico oso bebiendo, un corazón de paloma con alfileres o unas extrañas 'sirenas' fueron algunas de las obras.
La 'sirena' del Natural Sciences Museum y un muñeco del Cape Fear Museum.
La 'sirena' del Natural Sciences Museum y un muñeco del Cape Fear Museum.
TWITTER

Los museos de todo el mundo están compartiendo muchas de sus obras online para acercar el arte a los ciudadanos en cuarentena, pero hay veces que las personas confinadas ni siquiera quieren ver estas esculturas porque no quieren tener pesadillas. Y es que, bajo el hashtag #CreepiestObject (los objetos más espeluznantes), algunas galerías de arte están compartiendo sus obras más inquietantes en las redes.

El primero de ellos fue el Museo de Yorkshire (Inglaterra) publicando una especie de amasijo de pelo enredado de una mujer romana que vivió en el siglo III o IV. Después, retó al resto a apuntarse a ese challenge.

En un desafío así no podían faltar las extrañas y famosas 'sirenas', por lo que el Museo de Ciencias Naturales de Edimburgo (Escocia) compartió dos de sus obras que representan a estas criaturas mitológicas. De hecho, sobre la segunda de ellas, explicaron que "la parte posterior se formó a partir de un pez espada del Pacífico, la cabeza y el tórax fueron esculpidos y se insertó en la boca la mandíbula de un pez".

Y casi como si fuera una competición, más museos se apuntaron a ver quién tenía la obra más inquietante y que provocaba más pesadillas. El Castillo de Norwich (Inglaterra) mostró un alfiletero que parecía una vaina con cabezas de niños en lugar de judías verdes.

Un terrorífico oso bebiendo (Museo de Juguetes de Penshurst Place), un corazón de paloma con alfileres como castigo para una bruja (Museo de Scarborough) o una máscara de la peste (Museo Histórico Alemán) son otras de las publicaciones espeluznantes que compartieron.

