"Devastados", "una inspiración increíble", "conocerla fue el gran honor de mi vida"... El deporte británico llora la muerte de Isabel II

Patricia Barbanoj  NOTICIA09.09.2022 - 10:45h
La reina Isabel II entregando un trofeo al Manchester City.
Manchester City / TWITTER

Todo Reino Unido está consternado por el fallecimiento de la reina. El mundo del deporte está despidiéndose y homenajeando a la monarca a través de sus redes sociales y en partidos de fútbol. De hecho, el primer minuto de silencio en honor a Isabel II tuvo lugar este jueves por la noche en Old Trafford antes del encuentro entre el Manchester United y la Real Sociedad.

La reina Isabel II murió este jueves a los 96 años en el Castillo de Balmoral, situado en Aberdeenshire (Escocia). En este largo reinado de más de 70 años ha dejado huella en todos sus compatriotas, por ello varios deportistas británicos han querido dar su último adiós a través de sus redes sociales 

David Beckham, exfutbolista de la selección inglesa y del Manchester United, ha dedicado unas preciosas palabras: "Lo devastados que nos sentimos todos hoy muestra lo que ella ha significado para las personas en este país y en todo el mundo. Cuánto nos inspiró con su liderazgo. Cómo nos consoló cuando los tiempos eran difíciles. Hasta sus últimos días sirvió a su país con dignidad y gracia".

Gareth Bale, capitán de la selección de Galés, manda sus condolencias a la Familia Real.

Harry Kane, capitán de la selección de Inglaterra, alaba su personalidad: "La Reina fue una inspiración increíble".

Al exatleta y campeón olímpico de los 1500 metros, Sebastian Coe, habla sobre lo "difícil que es comprender que ya no esté con nosotros" la reina.

El campeón olímpico, mundial y europeo de 5000 y 10 000 metros, Mo Farah, nombrado por mismísima la reina Knight Bachelor (caballero), afirma que "conocerla fue uno de los mayores honores de mi vida".

Ronnie O'Sullivan, jugador de snooker, con el récord de títulos de ranking ganados (39), le da  las "gracias por todo" a su "maravillosa reina".

Mark Selby, también jugador de snooker, deja un mensaje en sus redes tras la muerte de la monarca.

También los clubs de Inglaterra y Gales que forman parte de la Premier League se han despedido de la reina.

El United "comparte el dolor de toda la nación" tras el fallecimiento de Isabel II.

Por su parte el City ensalza la figura de la reina, afirmando que "la dedicación y el servicio de Su Majestad han sido ejemplares".

El Liverpool traslada sus condolencias a la Familia Real.

El club londinense, Chelsea, se une "a los que están de luto en el Reino Unido y en todo el mundo".

El Arsenal explica que es tiempo de "llorar y reflexionar sobre la increíble vida y el servicio dedicado de Su Majestad".

Otros clubs de la Premier se suman a la tristeza del país y dan sus condolencias a la Familia Real.

