"Devastados", "una inspiración increíble", "conocerla fue el gran honor de mi vida"... El deporte británico llora la muerte de Isabel II

Todo Reino Unido está consternado por el fallecimiento de la reina. El mundo del deporte está despidiéndose y homenajeando a la monarca a través de sus redes sociales y en partidos de fútbol. De hecho, el primer minuto de silencio en honor a Isabel II tuvo lugar este jueves por la noche en Old Trafford antes del encuentro entre el Manchester United y la Real Sociedad.
Minuto de silencio en Old Trafford por la muerte de la Reina Isabel II. pic.twitter.com/5GTdJ6NoFn— One Club (@OneClub1909) September 8, 2022
La reina Isabel II murió este jueves a los 96 años en el Castillo de Balmoral, situado en Aberdeenshire (Escocia). En este largo reinado de más de 70 años ha dejado huella en todos sus compatriotas, por ello varios deportistas británicos han querido dar su último adiós a través de sus redes sociales
David Beckham, exfutbolista de la selección inglesa y del Manchester United, ha dedicado unas preciosas palabras: "Lo devastados que nos sentimos todos hoy muestra lo que ella ha significado para las personas en este país y en todo el mundo. Cuánto nos inspiró con su liderazgo. Cómo nos consoló cuando los tiempos eran difíciles. Hasta sus últimos días sirvió a su país con dignidad y gracia".
Gareth Bale, capitán de la selección de Galés, manda sus condolencias a la Familia Real.
Heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family. Rest in Peace Your Majesty. https://t.co/DtTwOliquj— Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) September 8, 2022
Harry Kane, capitán de la selección de Inglaterra, alaba su personalidad: "La Reina fue una inspiración increíble".
My thoughts are with the Royal Family at this very difficult time. The Queen was an amazing inspiration and will be remembered for her incredible years of service to this country. Rest in peace, Your Majesty. https://t.co/Tj0NrDpWBo— Harry Kane (@HKane) September 8, 2022
Al exatleta y campeón olímpico de los 1500 metros, Sebastian Coe, habla sobre lo "difícil que es comprender que ya no esté con nosotros" la reina.
The Queen was such a beloved constant in the lives of so many people over so many years that it is hard to comprehend that she is no longer with us. I will never forget her total commitment to the success of the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games.— Seb Coe (@sebcoe) September 8, 2022
El campeón olímpico, mundial y europeo de 5000 y 10 000 metros, Mo Farah, nombrado por mismísima la reina Knight Bachelor (caballero), afirma que "conocerla fue uno de los mayores honores de mi vida".
My condolences to the Royal Family at this very sad time. The Queen was loved all over the world and meant so much to so many. Meeting her was one of the greatest honours of my life. We will remember her for her warmth and dedication to the British people throughout her reign. pic.twitter.com/TybbYku1Vl— Sir Mo Farah (@Mo_Farah) September 8, 2022
Ronnie O'Sullivan, jugador de snooker, con el récord de títulos de ranking ganados (39), le da las "gracias por todo" a su "maravillosa reina".
Mark Selby, también jugador de snooker, deja un mensaje en sus redes tras la muerte de la monarca.
RIP Queen Elizabeth II 🙏🏻❤️— Mark Selby MBE (@markjesterselby) September 8, 2022
También los clubs de Inglaterra y Gales que forman parte de la Premier League se han despedido de la reina.
El United "comparte el dolor de toda la nación" tras el fallecimiento de Isabel II.
Manchester United shares the sorrow of the entire nation following the announcement from Buckingham Palace on the passing of Her Royal Highness The Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/QwLRZ9z4yf— Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 8, 2022
Por su parte el City ensalza la figura de la reina, afirmando que "la dedicación y el servicio de Su Majestad han sido ejemplares".
Manchester City wishes to express its sincere condolences to The Royal Family following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.— Manchester City (@ManCity) September 8, 2022
Her Majesty’s dedication and service has been exemplary and we join our country and the Commonwealth in mourning her loss. pic.twitter.com/mDTn2Nj1UB
El Liverpool traslada sus condolencias a la Familia Real.
Liverpool Football Club is saddened by the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. We extend our sincere condolences to The Royal Family. pic.twitter.com/B0ceXcaoW0— Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 8, 2022
El club londinense, Chelsea, se une "a los que están de luto en el Reino Unido y en todo el mundo".
Chelsea Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. We join those mourning in the UK and across the world.— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 8, 2022
We would like to send our condolences to the Royal Family and everyone affected by this very sad news. pic.twitter.com/FUysCESRt4
El Arsenal explica que es tiempo de "llorar y reflexionar sobre la increíble vida y el servicio dedicado de Su Majestad".
We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen.— Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 8, 2022
Along with many of our supporters today, we will be taking time to mourn and reflect on Her Majesty’s incredible life and devoted service.
Otros clubs de la Premier se suman a la tristeza del país y dan sus condolencias a la Familia Real.
Tottenham Hotspur joins the nation in mourning the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 8, 2022
The Club should like to extend its condolences to all members of the Royal Family at this sad time. pic.twitter.com/dg9kjs62N1
Aston Villa Football Club joins the nation and the Commonwealth in mourning the passing of Her Majesty The Queen and would like to express its deepest condolences to the Royal Family.— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) September 8, 2022
Newcastle United and its owners are deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) September 8, 2022
We join the world in sending our deepest condolences to the Royal Family.
The Premier League is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II. Our thoughts and condolences are with The Royal Family and everyone around the world mourning the loss of Her Majesty. pic.twitter.com/UlaLXEOdke— Premier League (@premierleague) September 8, 2022
