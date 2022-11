Tomorrow, signing session with John Romero at #GamelabTenerife. Get your copy signed! ✍️



Remember to bring your own book, poster or even your favorite game. Whatever you want!



📍 Hall, Auditorio de Tenerife

🕐 3:00 pm to 4:30 pm#MeetAndGreet @CabildoTenerife @HiperDino_ pic.twitter.com/Fx0R9vsjzz