Qué dice la letra de D.G.T. (Off and On), que representa a Rumania en Eurovisión 2023

'D.G.T. (Off and On)' de Theodor Andrei será el tema que represente a Rumanía en el Festival de la Canción de Eurovisión 2023 en Liverpool. El intérprete rumano logró la victoria en la preselección nacional rumana, el certamen Selectia Nationala.

Con esta canción , el cantante, compositor y actor Theodor Andrei buscará hacer historia para Rumanía y ganar en Eurovisión por primera vez para el país.

Letra de D.G.T. (Off and On), la canción de Rumanía

En inglés y rumano:

Oricât scriu, cu-oricât skill

Pe-orice stil, cât de fin

Ea mă bagă-ntr-un film de mă simt iar copil

Mă învârt gen vinyl

Că eu vreau să joc în filmul ei, yeah

Oricât stau, oricât dau

Oricât vreau, oricât beau

Orice top, orice toc

Orice alţii vorbeau

Mie tot nu-mi păsa

O alegeam şi din mii de femei

Că eu număr, ea se ascunde

Eu o sun, ea nu răspunde

Meci de box cu-atâtea runde

Şi ca pe un inel

Mă joacă pe degete

Am încredere

Da' minte-aşa frumos

Mă-ntoarce pe dos

Că vorbeşte murdar

Da' când vrea ea doar

Minte-aşa uşor

Lasă patul gol

Don't ya

Now don't ya

Now don't ya

Now don't you just wanna sit right next to me

Favorite dress on the floor in your dreams

The scent of mistake just reminds you of me

And now all of your demons keep screaming my name

Take a little sip of venom, now

Say you love me, say you want me now

Fool me all over again, baby

Lost in your eyes

Nights I crave the touch of you

Wondering just what you do

I'm beggin you I'm on my knees

Take your clothes off step on me

Lost in your bedsheets

Tryna get closer

With marks on my neck

And your makeup all over

Photos of us, babe

Remind me still of ya

King without a queen -

What's another way to get me sober?

Off and on

Like a radio song

Messing me around

Turning upside down

Dirty talking me

Every day's a game

Lets me sleep alone

She plays me like oh oh oh

Am încredere

Minte-aşa frumos

Mă-ntoarce pe dos

Că vorbeşte murdar

Da' când vrea ea doar

Minte-aşa uşor

Lasă patul gol

Pe degete

Am încredere

Minte-aşa frumos

Mă-ntoarce pe dos

Vorbeşte murdar

Da' când vrea ea doar

Minte-aşa uşor

Lasă patul gol

Pe degeteeeeeee

Uuuuu

Uuuuu

DeGeTe