Qué dice la letra de D.G.T. (Off and On), que representa a Rumania en Eurovisión 2023

'D.G.T. (Off and On)' de Theodor Andrei será el tema que represente a Rumanía en el Festival de la Canción de Eurovisión 2023 en Liverpool. El intérprete rumano logró la victoria en la preselección nacional rumana, el certamen Selectia Nationala.
Con esta canción , el cantante, compositor y actor Theodor Andrei buscará hacer historia para Rumanía y ganar en Eurovisión por primera vez para el país.
Letra de D.G.T. (Off and On), la canción de Rumanía
En inglés y rumano:
Oricât scriu, cu-oricât skill
Pe-orice stil, cât de fin
Ea mă bagă-ntr-un film de mă simt iar copil
Mă învârt gen vinyl
Că eu vreau să joc în filmul ei, yeah
Oricât stau, oricât dau
Oricât vreau, oricât beau
Orice top, orice toc
Orice alţii vorbeau
Mie tot nu-mi păsa
O alegeam şi din mii de femei
Că eu număr, ea se ascunde
Eu o sun, ea nu răspunde
Meci de box cu-atâtea runde
Şi ca pe un inel
Mă joacă pe degete
Am încredere
Da' minte-aşa frumos
Mă-ntoarce pe dos
Că vorbeşte murdar
Da' când vrea ea doar
Minte-aşa uşor
Lasă patul gol
Don't ya
Now don't ya
Now don't ya
Now don't you just wanna sit right next to me
Favorite dress on the floor in your dreams
The scent of mistake just reminds you of me
And now all of your demons keep screaming my name
Take a little sip of venom, now
Say you love me, say you want me now
Fool me all over again, baby
Lost in your eyes
Nights I crave the touch of you
Wondering just what you do
I'm beggin you I'm on my knees
Take your clothes off step on me
Lost in your bedsheets
Tryna get closer
With marks on my neck
And your makeup all over
Photos of us, babe
Remind me still of ya
King without a queen -
What's another way to get me sober?
Off and on
Like a radio song
Messing me around
Turning upside down
Dirty talking me
Every day's a game
Lets me sleep alone
She plays me like oh oh oh
Am încredere
Minte-aşa frumos
Mă-ntoarce pe dos
Că vorbeşte murdar
Da' când vrea ea doar
Minte-aşa uşor
Lasă patul gol
Pe degete
Am încredere
Minte-aşa frumos
Mă-ntoarce pe dos
Vorbeşte murdar
Da' când vrea ea doar
Minte-aşa uşor
Lasă patul gol
Pe degeteeeeeee
Uuuuu
Uuuuu
DeGeTe
