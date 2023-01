CSIS wargamed a Chinese invasion of Taiwan 24 times and found that a democratic, independent Taiwan endures in most scenarios. But the costs are enormous, write @csis_isp expert Mark F. Cancian, Matthew Cancian, and Eric Heginbotham.



Read the report: https://t.co/K4QfOmtdZN pic.twitter.com/Ea1KzDFGvf