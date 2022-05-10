Qué dice la letra de 'Guilty Pleasure', la canción de Mia Dimsic que representará a Croacia en Eurovisión 2022

El festival de Eurovisión, uno de los eventos musicales más esperados del año, ya está aquí. Los días 10 y 12 de mayo tendrán lugar las dos semifinales, para después pasar a la gran final el sábado 14 de mayo de 2022, donde se podrá conocer al ganador de esta edición.

En el caso de España, Chanel Terrero será la representante en este evento, donde presentará su tema SloMo tras haber sido elegida en el concurso Benidorm Fest.

Así es el tema que llevará Croacia

Mia Dimšić representará a Croacia en el Festival de la Canción de Eurovisión 2022 con la canción Guilty Pleasure.

Dreamt of you last night

Woke up, you weren't there

Five nights in a row

Of dreams I'd never share

You come without a warning

Early in the morning

Timing's never been our thing

Leaving me with guilt

The only souvenir you bring

I'm with him and you're a secret treasure

He's devotion, you're a guilty pleasure

I'm with him and this is real life, honey

Guess the joke's no longer funny

I'm with him until the death do us part

But it doesn't do for this hungry heart

I'm with him, but in my frantic head

You'll always come and say

Would you run away?

Would you run away with me?

Would you run away?

Would you run away?

One love is enough

That's all you ever get

Least that's what they tell you

Still, I can't forget

Eyes like burning ashes

'Til the sunlight flashes

Can't recall what I've been taught

Captivated by the thunderstorm

In which I'm caught

I'm with him and you're a secret treasure

He's devotion, you're a guilty pleasure

I'm with him and this is real life, honey

Guess the joke's no longer funny

I'm with him until the death do us part

But it doesn't do for this hungry heart

I'm with him, but in my frantic head

You'll always come and say

Would you run away? (Would you run away?)

Would you run away with me?

Would you run away? (Would you run away?)

Would you run away?

In this real life, there's no way

In this real life, I have to stay (would you run away?)

In this real life, there's no way

In this real life

I'm with him and you're a secret treasure

He's devotion, you're a guilty pleasure

I'm with him and this is real life, honey

Guess the joke's no longer funny

I'm with him until the death do us part

But it doesn't do for this hungry heart

I'm with him, but in my frantic head

You'll always come and say, say, say

Would you run away? (Would you run away?)

Would you run away with me?

Would you run away? (Would you run away?)

Would you run away?

In this real life, there's no way (would you run away?)

In this real life, I have to stay (would you run away?)

In this real life, there's no way (would you run away?)

In this real life