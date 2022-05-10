Qué dice la letra de 'Guilty Pleasure', la canción de Mia Dimsic que representará a Croacia en Eurovisión 2022

El festival de Eurovisión, uno de los eventos musicales más esperados del año, ya está aquí. Los días 10 y 12 de mayo tendrán lugar las dos semifinales, para después pasar a la gran final el sábado 14 de mayo de 2022, donde se podrá conocer al ganador de esta edición.
En el caso de España, Chanel Terrero será la representante en este evento, donde presentará su tema SloMo tras haber sido elegida en el concurso Benidorm Fest.
Así es el tema que llevará Croacia
Mia Dimšić representará a Croacia en el Festival de la Canción de Eurovisión 2022 con la canción Guilty Pleasure.
Dreamt of you last night
Woke up, you weren't there
Five nights in a row
Of dreams I'd never share
You come without a warning
Early in the morning
Timing's never been our thing
Leaving me with guilt
The only souvenir you bring
I'm with him and you're a secret treasure
He's devotion, you're a guilty pleasure
I'm with him and this is real life, honey
Guess the joke's no longer funny
I'm with him until the death do us part
But it doesn't do for this hungry heart
I'm with him, but in my frantic head
You'll always come and say
Would you run away?
Would you run away with me?
Would you run away?
Would you run away?
One love is enough
That's all you ever get
Least that's what they tell you
Still, I can't forget
Eyes like burning ashes
'Til the sunlight flashes
Can't recall what I've been taught
Captivated by the thunderstorm
In which I'm caught
I'm with him and you're a secret treasure
He's devotion, you're a guilty pleasure
I'm with him and this is real life, honey
Guess the joke's no longer funny
I'm with him until the death do us part
But it doesn't do for this hungry heart
I'm with him, but in my frantic head
You'll always come and say
Would you run away? (Would you run away?)
Would you run away with me?
Would you run away? (Would you run away?)
Would you run away?
In this real life, there's no way
In this real life, I have to stay (would you run away?)
In this real life, there's no way
In this real life
I'm with him and you're a secret treasure
He's devotion, you're a guilty pleasure
I'm with him and this is real life, honey
Guess the joke's no longer funny
I'm with him until the death do us part
But it doesn't do for this hungry heart
I'm with him, but in my frantic head
You'll always come and say, say, say
Would you run away? (Would you run away?)
Would you run away with me?
Would you run away? (Would you run away?)
Would you run away?
In this real life, there's no way (would you run away?)
In this real life, I have to stay (would you run away?)
In this real life, there's no way (would you run away?)
In this real life
Comentarios