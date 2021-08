El mes de julio en Europa fue el segundo más cálido desde que se tienen registros

📢July #temperature highlights from the #CopernicusClimate Change Service #C3S:



🌡️ Second warmest July on record for Europe

🌡️ Third warmest July on record globally

🌡️ Heatwaves occurred from the Baltic to the eastern Mediterranean



More detail➡️ https://t.co/8y8aGj37z8 pic.twitter.com/X4ME6p6m3h