El año 2020 será uno de los tres más calurosos jamás registrados y habrá un deshielo sin precedentes en el Ártico

Climate change continued its relentless march in 2020, which is on track to be one of the three warmest years on record. Read the @WMO press release > https://t.co/Yblh89Yxv0 and see what this means for global sea level rise in this @NASAClimate video 👇🏾 #ClimateDialoguespic.twitter.com/myPOtSW40B