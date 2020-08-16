Alyssa Milano desvela que está perdiendo pelo como secuela de la Covid

Alyssa Milano ha querido mostrar de la manera más gráfica una de las secuelas que deja la Covid-19: la pérdida de cabello. "Pensé en mostraros lo que la Covid le hace a tu cabello", ha indicado en un mensaje en Twitter, donde ha publicado un vídeo.
En las imágenes, Milano se cepilla el pelo mojado con un cepillo especial desenredante, que está completamente limpio antes de peinarse, y posteriormente contiene bastantes mechones de cabello. "Solo quería mostraros la cantidad de pelo que está saliendo de mi cabeza como consecuencia de la Covid", asegura la actriz mientras sostiene todo el pelo que ha perdido. "Un cepillado, esta es mi pérdida de cabello por la Covid-19. Ponte la maldita mascarilla", ha mostrado a la cámara.
Thought I’d show you what #Covid19 does to your hair. Please take this seriously. #WearADamnMask#LongHaulerpic.twitter.com/H0wCmzYswV— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 9, 2020
En un segundo tuit, Milano ha recordado que la pérdida de pelo es una secuela bastante frecuente que padecen las personas que han tenido coronavirus. "El 65% de los supervivientes de Covid-19 encuestados aseguran haber experimentado pérdida de cabello, entre otros efectos a largo plazo", ha indicado
65% of COVID-19 survivors surveyed report experiencing hair loss, among other long-term effects: https://t.co/rOOwBh1XXk— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 9, 2020
La actriz ha dado positivo en anticuerpos de Covid-19 tras padecer durante varios meses los síntomas de la enfermedad, según reveló en una publicación en Instagram la semana pasada. "Esta era yo el 2 de abril después de estar enferma durante dos semanas", indicó junto a una fotografía en la que aparece utilizando un aparato de respiración.
"Nunca había estado tan enferma. Me dolía todo. Perdí el olfato", agregó. "Sentí como si un elefante se hubiese sentado sobre mi pecho. No podía respirar. Perdí cuatro kilos en dos semanas", aseguró.
This was me on April 2nd after being sick for 2 weeks. I had never been this kind of sick. Everything hurt. Loss of smell. It felt like an elephant was sitting on my chest. I couldn’t breathe. I couldn’t keep food in me. I lost 9 pounds in 2 weeks. I was confused. Low grade fever. And the headaches were horrible. I basically had every Covid symptom. At the very end of march I took two covid19 tests and both were negative. I also took a covid antibody test (the finger prick test) after I was feeling a bit better. NEGATIVE. After living the last 4 months with lingering symptoms like, vertigo, stomach abnormalities, irregular periods, heart palpitations, shortness of breath, zero short term memory, and general malaise, I went and got an antibody test from a blood draw (not the finger prick) from a lab. I am POSITIVE for covid antibodies. I had Covid19. I just want you to be aware that our testing system is flawed and we don’t know the real numbers. I also want you to know, this illness is not a hoax. I thought I was dying. It felt like I was dying. I will be donating my plasma with hopes that I might save a life. Please take care of yourselves. Please wash your hands and wear a mask and social distance. I don’t want anyone to feel the way I felt. Be well. I love you all (well, maybe not the trolls. Just the kind people.)❤️
