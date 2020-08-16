Buscador avanzado

Alyssa Milano desvela que está perdiendo pelo como secuela de la Covid

20minutos  16.08.2020 - 10:55h
Imágenes del vídeo publicado por Alyssa Milano en Twitter en el que muestra la pérdida de cabello tras haber padecido la Covid-19.
TWITTER

Alyssa Milano ha querido mostrar de la manera más gráfica una de las secuelas que deja la Covid-19: la pérdida de cabello. "Pensé en mostraros lo que la Covid le hace a tu cabello", ha indicado en un mensaje en Twitter, donde ha publicado un vídeo.

En las imágenes, Milano se cepilla el pelo mojado con un cepillo especial desenredante, que está completamente limpio antes de peinarse, y posteriormente contiene bastantes mechones de cabello. "Solo quería mostraros la cantidad de pelo que está saliendo de mi cabeza como consecuencia de la Covid", asegura la actriz mientras sostiene todo el pelo que ha perdido. "Un cepillado, esta es mi pérdida de cabello por la Covid-19. Ponte la maldita mascarilla", ha mostrado a la cámara.

En un segundo tuit, Milano ha recordado que la pérdida de pelo es una secuela bastante frecuente que padecen las personas que han tenido coronavirus. "El 65% de los supervivientes de Covid-19 encuestados aseguran haber experimentado pérdida de cabello, entre otros efectos a largo plazo", ha indicado

La actriz ha dado positivo en anticuerpos de Covid-19 tras padecer durante varios meses los síntomas de la enfermedad, según reveló en una publicación en Instagram la semana pasada. "Esta era yo el 2 de abril después de estar enferma durante dos semanas", indicó junto a una fotografía en la que aparece utilizando un aparato de respiración.

"Nunca había estado tan enferma. Me dolía todo. Perdí el olfato", agregó. "Sentí como si un elefante se hubiese sentado sobre mi pecho. No podía respirar. Perdí cuatro kilos en dos semanas", aseguró.

