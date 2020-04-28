Ashley Tisdale sube una foto a Instagram mostrando su celulitis y explica por qué ha dejado de hacer ejercicio

Durante esta cuarentena, la cuenta de Instagram de Ashley Tisdale está teniendo mucha repercusión. Desde rememorar sus días de High School Musical a compartir vídeos graciosos de ella o de las trastadas de sus perros, su cuenta no hace más que crecer y crecer.
Siempre en clave de humor, la actriz intenta sacar una sonrisa a sus fans en esta época tan complicada, sobre todo en Estados Unidos donde ya hay más de 1 millón de infectados y 56.000 muertos.
Esta vez, en uno de sus últimos post, Tisdale se ha puesto un poco más seria. Posando en ropa interior frente al espejo, muestra su celulitis y su vientre abultado, acompañándolo de un mensaje muy importante donde cuenta que ha dejado de lado el ejercicio físico para centrarse en su salud mental, una de sus prioridades de esta cuarentena.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
I have to be honest, I haven’t really worked out that much because I’ve been really focused on my mental health during this quarantine. I’ve been doing a lot of meditation and yoga and trying not to judge myself. Even though I wish sometimes I had the energy to kick ass and do abs I have to say I still feel sexy, I still feel beautiful and the best part is I think I love myself more.
"Tengo que ser sincera: llevo mucho tiempo sin entrenar porque he estado centrada en mi salud mental durante esta cuarentena", aclara. "He estado haciendo mucha meditación y yoga y he intentado no juzgarme a mí misma. Aunque hay veces que desearía tener energía para mover el culo y hacer abdominales, tengo que decir que aún así me siento sexy. Me siento guapa y lo mejor de todo es que creo que me quiero aún más a mí misma", escribía en la publicación.
Con casi 1 millón de 'me gusta', el mensaje positivo ha calado en sus seguidores que no han parado de dirigirle muestras de cariño y dándole las gracias por mostrarse tal y como es al natural, sin ningún tipo de artificio, y enfocándose más en la importancia de sentirnos bien a nivel psicológico más allá de "tener un cuerpo bonito" mientras atravesamos una pandemia.
Ya de normal, estamos constantemente bombardeados por tener un "cuerpo perfecto" y, si no estuviéramos ahora en una crisis sanitaria mundial, hace un mes que habría empezado la famosa "operación bikini". Aun así, mucha gente sigue mandando este mensaje en estos momentos. Aunque moverse es importante y ayuda a muchas personas, no se puede dejar de lado la salud mental, algo esencial ahora mismo.
El gesto de Tisdale también es un acto de valentía y amor propio. El mundo del espectáculo es muchas veces un lugar oscuro y cruel, sobre todo para las mujeres las cuales deben estar siempre perfectas y bastante delgadas.
Desde que comenzó, la actriz no para de recibir comentarios sobre su físico. Durante muchos años se ha comentado de si sufre o no anorexia por su constitución delgada, pero cuando en 2017 engordó un poco, tanto los medios como mucha gente no pararon de preguntar si el subir de peso se debió a un embarazo, tal y como le pasó hace un par de años a Taylor Swift, comentarios quele llevaron a sufrir un trastorno alimenticio.
Ante los rumores, la actriz quiso aclarar lo que sucedía y de paso poner el foco de atención en esta problemática. "La presión de ser perfecta es una lucha. No, no estoy embarazada. Solo estoy feliz y he dejado de ser estricta con mi dieta. Gracias por recordármelo", escribió en Twitter.
The pressure to being perfect is a struggle.No im not pregnant,I'm just happy and haven't been strict on my diet but thanks for the reminder— Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) February 27, 2017
Por suerte, Ashley Tisdale no es la única que muestra la realidad. Hace unos meses, otra ex estrella Disney, Demi Lovato, también subió una foto de ella misma al natural. La cantante reconocía que suele modificar su anatomía con photoshop para encajar en los ideales de belleza. Lovato reconocía que estaba cansada de los largos entrenamientos y no poder darse un capricho ni siquiera el día de su cumpleaños por estar metida en una dieta increíblemente restrictiva.
Otro de los mensajes que acompañó a la fotografía fue la importancia del amor propio, mismo mensaje que lanza en una de sus últimas canciones I Love Me donde habla de sus problemas con la comida como sentirse culpable por comer ciertos alimentos y como saboteaba su felicidad comparandose con otras personas.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!! I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited - and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth) so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me. This is what I got. I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards. So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day. It’s such a great feeling to be back in tv/film while not stressing myself with a strenuous workout schedule before 14 hour days, or depriving myself from a real birthday cake rather than opting for watermelon & whip cream with candles because I was terrified of REAL cake and was miserable on some crazy diet shit. Anyway, here’s me, RAW, REAL! And I love me. And you should love you too! Now back to the studio.. I’m working on an anthem.. 🙏🏼🙌🏼🤷🏻♀️ also. Just so everyone’s clear.. I’m not stoked on my appearance BUT I am appreciative of it and sometimes that’s the best I can do. I hope to inspire someone to appreciate their body today too. 💗 #nationalcelulliteday #celluLIT 🔥🔥🔥
Otra mujer que también se ha sumado a este movimiento es Kourtney Kardashian. La única mujer del klan que se ha atrevido a dejar el show de sus vidas es también la única que se atreve a mostrar su cuerpo con naturalidad, estrías incluidas.
En el panorama español encontramos a Nina Urgell, la influencer que hace unos días también apostaba por la normalización de las estrías y a Marina Llorca, que con una XL desafía a los cánones de belleza y aboga por el body positive.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Insultos que alguna vez recibisteis. Expresiones que os hicieron daño. Palabras tóxicas que os marcaron. Las he “tatuado” todas en mi cuerpo ✒️ He recibido miles de mensajes vuestros desde que empezamos a tratar este tipo de temas con MarinaImitandoXL y otras fotos especiales, así que empecé a recopilar ciertas palabras de vuestras propias historias, de vuestros problemas, de vuestras inseguridades... Cuando lees todo lo que yo he leído durante este tiempo, te das cuenta de dos cosas: Uno, de la maldad y falta de educación de mucha gente. Y dos, de la cantidad de personas que sufren y se sienten mal. Siempre tendemos a ocultar lo malo, cuesta decir abiertamente que estas palabras nos han pertenecido, por eso quería exteriorizarlas de una forma tan gráfica. Algunas veces son los demás quienes utilizan el físico para menospreciar. Pero otras muchas somos nosotros los peores jueces de nuestros propios cuerpos. Pocos podrán decir que JAMÁS han utilizado estas expresiones como arma, aunque sea para autoatentar contra uno mismo. La tinta cuando me duche se diluirá y se borrará, como si nunca hubiera pasado. Pero para muchas personas esas palabras serán tatuajes “invisibles” que pesarán para siempre. Piensa en ello ✖️ . La foto está inspirada en la película The Pillow Book pero es una idea que otros artistas también han llevado acabo de diferentes formas 🖤
Un caso sorprendente es el de una concursante irlandesa Rozanna Purcell a convertirse en Miss Universo. La modelo desafió a la anorexia, se recuperó y empezó a amar a su cuerpo y a ella misma.
"Los medios de comunicación han decidido cuál es el tipo de cuerpo perfecto y nos hemos quedado completamente sorprendidos por el hecho de que nuestros cuerpos son MUCHO MÁS QUE solo para enseñarlos. Durante muchos años basé mi autoestima en mi peso y creí que alcanzar ciertos números traería felicidad y éxito; no funciona así y supongo que tuve que vivirlo para darme cuenta", contaba en la publicación.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Hello friends so this month is mental health awareness month and this week is dedicated to body image. I haven't really been up for posting on social media as of late but I really like being able to use this space to hopefully make someone else experience online a little bit better and show my reality at least. Body image - it's something we're taught to place huge importance on. The media has decided what the perfect body type is and we have become completely blindsided by the fact our bodies are A LOT MORE THAN just for show. For a lot of years I based my self worth on my weight and believed reaching certain numbers would bring happiness and success - it doesn't work like that and I guess I had to live it to realise it. There's really not enough word count on this platform 😂 regarding this subject but today I finished recording the last episode of Bite Back (out next week) a solid 9 episodes talking about this! But I want to touch on what helped me heal my relationship with my body and food. Firstly a realisation that I wasn't ok and that I didn't want to waste anymore time hating myself & feeling I didn't deserve the things I wanted because of how I looked. I sought help through counselling (cbt) and going to a nutritionist ( even though my eating disorders never really had anything to do with food it was just something I could control) it was really helpful in helping me tackle my ”fear” of certain foods and food groups. Talking to my friends and family, mostly my family at the time because I feel ashamed but more than anything It gave me a responsibility to see it through and learn to manage it because I had let someone else in. In a world of beautiful strangers and comparison try remeber what this place is the highlight reel, that split second you see of someones day, that good angle or edited photo. That's all it is - nothing more. #mentalhealthawarenessmonth #bodyimage
Tambien existen influencers que se dedican a desmitificar los cuerpos de Instagram y a mostrar la verdad: que no todo el mundo tiene un cuerpo perfecto 24/7, que tenemos órganos internos que ocupan espacio y que no pasa nada por subir de peso, seguimos siendo las mismas personas.
Una de ellas es Sara Puhto, una finlandesa que llena su cuenta de Instagram de body positive y amor propio. Uno de sus mensajes más importantes es que nos dejemos de comparar con otras personas ya que cada cuerpo y cada vida es un mundo.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Stomach fat 🌿 It sucks when you’re lying down and you’re meant to be at your most comfortable state, but yet your brain somehow still tells you that you don’t look good enough or that it’s not normal to have your tummy fat bunch up to one side. At some point in your life something made you view life and yourself this way. But you deserve to be seen, heard, understood and loved. By others and by yourself. Tummy fat is a completely normal occurrence and isn’t anything you should feel bad or ashamed about. Your internal organs need to go somewhere, tummy fat is normal so don’t let your negative thoughts get to you next time you have them. I had to suck in, pose and flex like crazy to get the photo on the left, it isn’t how I normally look at all, therefore we shouldn’t compare our everyday, chilled, relaxed bodies to this and expect them to somehow naturally to look like this. Continuously placing your focus on you not being worthy is where your head will stick. Just keep reminding yourself that these thoughts aren’t productive. PS With regards to coronavirus, I hope you guys are all doing okay at your homes. I know this is a rough time for everyone but I also know that we’ll all adapt and overcome this difficult time 🌿 ------------------------------------------ . . . #bodyfat #selfdoubt #forgiveyourself #positiveenergy #selfesteem #loveyourbody #iambeautiful #bodypositive
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Instagram vs reality 🌿 I used to feel like I was the only one who would compare my body to those on Instagram. I would constantly look at these pictures and felt like I wasn't good enough. But I was comparing my everyday body to all the "perfect" posed pictures on Instagram. It was silly that I thought that I wasn’t normal. But the thing is, the smallest changes in position, lighting, flexing make us look so different. Don’t let ‘bad photos’ make you think you aren’t worthy or make you think less of yourself. Learn to laugh at these ‘bad’ photos. Learn to realise that they aren’t actually bad photos, because you shouldn’t view any aspect of how your body looks as ‘bad’. Don’t let society make you think you aren’t worthy because you don’t look like airbrushed, photoshopped, or posed people we see all over media. You can’t compare yourself to that because they are not an accurate representation of how bodies look 24/7. You are living for yourself. Nobody else. There is no need to constantly feel pressured to impress other people, be yourself and be proud of yourself. Because your uniqueness is so beautiful. 🌴☀️ ------------------------------------------ Swimsuit: @kiraswim . . . #bodypositive #nobodyshame #loveyourbody #selfesteem #selfacceptance #stopcomparing #thankyourbody #youareworthit #youareunique
Comentarios