Ashley Tisdale sube una foto a Instagram mostrando su celulitis y explica por qué ha dejado de hacer ejercicio

Durante esta cuarentena, la cuenta de Instagram de Ashley Tisdale está teniendo mucha repercusión. Desde rememorar sus días de High School Musical a compartir vídeos graciosos de ella o de las trastadas de sus perros, su cuenta no hace más que crecer y crecer.

Siempre en clave de humor, la actriz intenta sacar una sonrisa a sus fans en esta época tan complicada, sobre todo en Estados Unidos donde ya hay más de 1 millón de infectados y 56.000 muertos.

Esta vez, en uno de sus últimos post, Tisdale se ha puesto un poco más seria. Posando en ropa interior frente al espejo, muestra su celulitis y su vientre abultado, acompañándolo de un mensaje muy importante donde cuenta que ha dejado de lado el ejercicio físico para centrarse en su salud mental, una de sus prioridades de esta cuarentena.

"Tengo que ser sincera: llevo mucho tiempo sin entrenar porque he estado centrada en mi salud mental durante esta cuarentena", aclara. "He estado haciendo mucha meditación y yoga y he intentado no juzgarme a mí misma. Aunque hay veces que desearía tener energía para mover el culo y hacer abdominales, tengo que decir que aún así me siento sexy. Me siento guapa y lo mejor de todo es que creo que me quiero aún más a mí misma", escribía en la publicación.

Con casi 1 millón de 'me gusta', el mensaje positivo ha calado en sus seguidores que no han parado de dirigirle muestras de cariño y dándole las gracias por mostrarse tal y como es al natural, sin ningún tipo de artificio, y enfocándose más en la importancia de sentirnos bien a nivel psicológico más allá de "tener un cuerpo bonito" mientras atravesamos una pandemia.

Ya de normal, estamos constantemente bombardeados por tener un "cuerpo perfecto" y, si no estuviéramos ahora en una crisis sanitaria mundial, hace un mes que habría empezado la famosa "operación bikini". Aun así, mucha gente sigue mandando este mensaje en estos momentos. Aunque moverse es importante y ayuda a muchas personas, no se puede dejar de lado la salud mental, algo esencial ahora mismo.

El gesto de Tisdale también es un acto de valentía y amor propio. El mundo del espectáculo es muchas veces un lugar oscuro y cruel, sobre todo para las mujeres las cuales deben estar siempre perfectas y bastante delgadas.

Desde que comenzó, la actriz no para de recibir comentarios sobre su físico. Durante muchos años se ha comentado de si sufre o no anorexia por su constitución delgada, pero cuando en 2017 engordó un poco, tanto los medios como mucha gente no pararon de preguntar si el subir de peso se debió a un embarazo, tal y como le pasó hace un par de años a Taylor Swift, comentarios quele llevaron a sufrir un trastorno alimenticio.

Ante los rumores, la actriz quiso aclarar lo que sucedía y de paso poner el foco de atención en esta problemática. "La presión de ser perfecta es una lucha. No, no estoy embarazada. Solo estoy feliz y he dejado de ser estricta con mi dieta. Gracias por recordármelo", escribió en Twitter.

The pressure to being perfect is a struggle.No im not pregnant,I'm just happy and haven't been strict on my diet but thanks for the reminder — Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) February 27, 2017

Por suerte, Ashley Tisdale no es la única que muestra la realidad. Hace unos meses, otra ex estrella Disney, Demi Lovato, también subió una foto de ella misma al natural. La cantante reconocía que suele modificar su anatomía con photoshop para encajar en los ideales de belleza. Lovato reconocía que estaba cansada de los largos entrenamientos y no poder darse un capricho ni siquiera el día de su cumpleaños por estar metida en una dieta increíblemente restrictiva.

Otro de los mensajes que acompañó a la fotografía fue la importancia del amor propio, mismo mensaje que lanza en una de sus últimas canciones I Love Me donde habla de sus problemas con la comida como sentirse culpable por comer ciertos alimentos y como saboteaba su felicidad comparandose con otras personas.

Otra mujer que también se ha sumado a este movimiento es Kourtney Kardashian. La única mujer del klan que se ha atrevido a dejar el show de sus vidas es también la única que se atreve a mostrar su cuerpo con naturalidad, estrías incluidas.

En el panorama español encontramos a Nina Urgell, la influencer que hace unos días también apostaba por la normalización de las estrías y a Marina Llorca, que con una XL desafía a los cánones de belleza y aboga por el body positive.

Un caso sorprendente es el de una concursante irlandesa Rozanna Purcell a convertirse en Miss Universo. La modelo desafió a la anorexia, se recuperó y empezó a amar a su cuerpo y a ella misma.

"Los medios de comunicación han decidido cuál es el tipo de cuerpo perfecto y nos hemos quedado completamente sorprendidos por el hecho de que nuestros cuerpos son MUCHO MÁS QUE solo para enseñarlos. Durante muchos años basé mi autoestima en mi peso y creí que alcanzar ciertos números traería felicidad y éxito; no funciona así y supongo que tuve que vivirlo para darme cuenta", contaba en la publicación.

Tambien existen influencers que se dedican a desmitificar los cuerpos de Instagram y a mostrar la verdad: que no todo el mundo tiene un cuerpo perfecto 24/7, que tenemos órganos internos que ocupan espacio y que no pasa nada por subir de peso, seguimos siendo las mismas personas.

Una de ellas es Sara Puhto, una finlandesa que llena su cuenta de Instagram de body positive y amor propio. Uno de sus mensajes más importantes es que nos dejemos de comparar con otras personas ya que cada cuerpo y cada vida es un mundo.