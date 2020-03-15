Buscador avanzado

Heidi Klum, angustiada por no saber si tiene coronavirus, enamora a todos con un peculiar y emotivo beso a su marido

20minutos  15.03.2020 - 17:04h
  • La modelo, que aún no ha podido hacerse la prueba del COVID-19, besa a través de un cristal a su esposo.
La modelo alemana Heidi Klum posa muy sonriente a su llegada a la alfombra roja de los American Music Awards, en el Teatro Microsoft de Los Ángeles, California (EE UU).
La modelo alemana Heidi Klum.
NINA PROMMER / EFE

Heidi Klum continúa en su casa desde que hace unos días decidiera marcharse de un rodaje tras empezar a sentirse mal.

Un malestar que, según explica la modelo, no ha remitido durante estos días. Tos, fiebre y escalofríos tienen a Klum recluida en su casa a la espera de confirmar si, como ella sospecha, se ha contagiado por el COVID-19 coronavirus. Algo que no sabe porque, tal y como anunció en las redes sociales, ha tratado de realizarse la prueba para descubrir si padece la enfermedad o no, pero le ha sido imposible.

"Me encantaría hacerme la prueba de coronavirus, pero simplemente no hay una aquí. Lo he intentado con dos médicos diferentes y simplemente no puedo conseguir uno", dijo desesperada la modelo. Afortunadamente, esa inquietud pasará pronto, ya que ella misma anunció después que está a la espera de los resultados.

Además, Klun ha querido compartir con sus seguidores un vídeo que ha causado sensación en las redes sociales.  En él, la modelo aparece besando a su marido, Tom Kaulitz

En él, un pequeño detalle el que ha enamorado a sus fans: un cristal que los separa, convirtiendo el gesto en más emotivo si cabe.

"Estamos viviendo una época muy extraña...pero es en estos momentos cuando recuerdas lo realmente importante, la gente que quieres y cómo mantenerles a salvo. El distanciamiento social es todo lo que necesitamos hacer ahora mismo para ser ciudadanos responsables. Estamos juntos en esto y depende de nosotros proteger a nuestros seres queridos, nuestros vecinos y nuestras comunidades. Por favor escuchad las recomendaciones y quedaos en casa, si podéis distanciados físicamente de otras personas...especialmente si no os encontráis bien", ha escrito Klun acompañando el beso.

