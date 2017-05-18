Frases míticas de Chris Cornell en inglés

El cantante de rock Chris Cornell ha fallecido este miércoles en Detroit a los 52 años. Conocido por liderar grupos como Soundgarden, Audioslave o Temple of the dog, revolucionó el rock internacional en la década de los 90.

- "There's something about losing friends, particularly young people, where it's not something that you get over. I don't believe there's a healing process."

- "What's important is to get into shape and then not to have to worry about it. I don't want to get on stage and not being able to do something. Not being physically fit doesn't work for me."

- "And if you don't believe the sun will rise, stand alone and greet the coming night in the last remaining light."

- "The reason there's no modern-day Shakespeare is because he didn't have anything to do except sit in a room with a candle and think."

- "There wasn't a key moment when I knew I wanted to quit."

- "It's great when you play to an audience that knows the words to all your songs, and sings them back to you."

- "I don't get in there and create a character. It's more of a voice that I hear living inside the music."

- "An acoustic show is all about you, and any little nuance or mistake is amplified."

- "I think the concept of commercials, for example, I have had offers to do songs in different commercials, and it is not what I have liked."

- "Radio and TV can still push a band, but things need to be shaken up. There is the Internet, but mostly what I see there is little kids on YouTube playing music."