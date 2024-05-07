Así es la letra de 'No Rules', la canción con la que Windows95man representará a Finlandia en Eurovisión 2024

Llega uno de los eventos más esperados del año: Eurovisión. Los representantes de un total de 37 países se subirán al escenario de Malmö en Suecia, para optar al primer puesto en la gran final, que se celebrará el sábado 11 de mayo.
Entre los participantes se encuentra Finlandia, que este año apuesta por Windows95man y su canción No Rules!. Un tema lleno de energía, pegadizo, con un estilo pop electrónico que no dejará indiferente a los espectadores.
Letra de 'No Rules!' para Eurovisión 2024
Welcome. My name is Windows... Windows95man
And I only live by one rule, and the rule is... NO RULES!
(No rules...)
Silence, I say
This is my time - my stage
Call me what you may, see if I care
See me slay!
Is there something wrong with the way I look?
Is there something wrong with who I am?
If I’m not alright
Tell me why do I
Feel so beautiful tonight
NO RULES!
It’s how I live
How I find the wind beneath my wings
It’s how I learn to fly
NO RULES!
In the heat of the night
In the thrill of the fight
I don’t even care what’s wrong or right
It’s how I live my life
NO RULES!
Quiet as I speak
I am the king - I am the queen
And you all gonna be free
Forget the rules and scream!
Is there something wrong with the way I look?
Is there something wrong with who I am?
If I’m not alright
Tell me why do I
Feel so beautiful tonight
NO RULES!
It’s how I live
How I find the wind beneath my wings
It’s how I learn to fly
NO RULES!
In the heat of the night
In the thrill of the fight
I don’t even care what’s wrong or right
It’s how I live my life
NO RULES!
It’s how I live
How I find the wind beneath my wings
It’s how I learn to fly
(Make some noise, let’s go!)
In the heat of the night
In the thrill of the fight
I don’t even care what’s wrong or right
It’s how I live my life
NO RULES!
It’s how I live
How I find the wind beneath my wings
It’s how I learn to fly
(Come on!)
NO RULES!
In the heat of the night
In the thrill of the fight
I don’t even care what’s wrong or right
It’s how I live my life
NO RULES!
Letra 'No Rules!' en castellano para Eurovisión 2024
Bienvenido. Mi nombre es Windows... Windows95man
Y solo vivo según una regla, y la regla es... ¡SIN REGLAS!
(Sin reglas...)
Silencio, digo
Este es mi momento - mi escenario
Llámame como quieras, mira si me importa ¡
¡Mírame matar!
¿Hay algún problema con mi apariencia?
¿Hay algo malo en quién soy?
Si no estoy bien
Dime por qué me
siento tan hermoso esta noche
¡SIN REGLAS!
Así es como vivo
Cómo encuentro el viento bajo mis alas
Así es como aprendo a volar
¡SIN REGLAS!
En el calor de la noche
En la emoción de la pelea
Ni siquiera me importa lo que está bien o mal
Así es como vivo mi vida
¡SIN REGLAS!
Silencio mientras hablo
Soy el rey - Soy la reina
Y todos ustedes serán libres
¡Olvídense de las reglas y griten!
¿Hay algún problema con mi apariencia?
¿Hay algo malo en quién soy?
Si no estoy bien
Dime por qué me
siento tan hermosa esta noche
¡SIN REGLAS!
Así es como vivo
Cómo encuentro el viento bajo mis alas
Así es como aprendo a volar
¡SIN REGLAS!
En el calor de la noche
En la emoción de la pelea
Ni siquiera me importa lo que está bien o mal
Así es como vivo mi vida
¡SIN REGLAS!
Así es como vivo
Cómo encuentro el viento debajo de mis alas
Así es como aprendo a volar
(¡Haz un poco de ruido, vamos!)
En el calor de la noche
En la emoción de la pelea
Ni siquiera me importa lo que está bien o mal
. cómo vivo mi vida
¡SIN REGLAS!
Así es como vivo
Cómo encuentro el viento debajo de mis alas
Así es como aprendo a volar
(¡Vamos!)
¡SIN REGLAS!
En el calor de la noche
En la emoción de la pelea
Ni siquiera me importa lo que está bien o mal
Así es como vivo mi vida
¡SIN REGLAS!
