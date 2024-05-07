Así es la letra de 'No Rules', la canción con la que Windows95man representará a Finlandia en Eurovisión 2024

Llega uno de los eventos más esperados del año: Eurovisión. Los representantes de un total de 37 países se subirán al escenario de Malmö en Suecia, para optar al primer puesto en la gran final, que se celebrará el sábado 11 de mayo.

Entre los participantes se encuentra Finlandia, que este año apuesta por Windows95man y su canción No Rules!. Un tema lleno de energía, pegadizo, con un estilo pop electrónico que no dejará indiferente a los espectadores.

Letra de 'No Rules!' para Eurovisión 2024

Welcome. My name is Windows... Windows95man

And I only live by one rule, and the rule is... NO RULES!

(No rules...)

Silence, I say

This is my time - my stage

Call me what you may, see if I care

See me slay!

Is there something wrong with the way I look?

Is there something wrong with who I am?

If I’m not alright

Tell me why do I

Feel so beautiful tonight

NO RULES!

It’s how I live

How I find the wind beneath my wings

It’s how I learn to fly

NO RULES!

In the heat of the night

In the thrill of the fight

I don’t even care what’s wrong or right

It’s how I live my life

NO RULES!

Quiet as I speak

I am the king - I am the queen

And you all gonna be free

Forget the rules and scream!

Is there something wrong with the way I look?

Is there something wrong with who I am?

If I’m not alright

Tell me why do I

Feel so beautiful tonight

NO RULES!

It’s how I live

How I find the wind beneath my wings

It’s how I learn to fly

NO RULES!

In the heat of the night

In the thrill of the fight

I don’t even care what’s wrong or right

It’s how I live my life

NO RULES!

It’s how I live

How I find the wind beneath my wings

It’s how I learn to fly

(Make some noise, let’s go!)

In the heat of the night

In the thrill of the fight

I don’t even care what’s wrong or right

It’s how I live my life

NO RULES!

It’s how I live

How I find the wind beneath my wings

It’s how I learn to fly

(Come on!)

NO RULES!

In the heat of the night

In the thrill of the fight

I don’t even care what’s wrong or right

It’s how I live my life

NO RULES!

Letra 'No Rules!' en castellano para Eurovisión 2024

Bienvenido. Mi nombre es Windows... Windows95man

Y solo vivo según una regla, y la regla es... ¡SIN REGLAS!

(Sin reglas...)

Silencio, digo

Este es mi momento - mi escenario

Llámame como quieras, mira si me importa ¡

¡Mírame matar!

¿Hay algún problema con mi apariencia?

¿Hay algo malo en quién soy?

Si no estoy bien

Dime por qué me

siento tan hermoso esta noche

¡SIN REGLAS!

Así es como vivo

Cómo encuentro el viento bajo mis alas

Así es como aprendo a volar

¡SIN REGLAS!

En el calor de la noche

En la emoción de la pelea

Ni siquiera me importa lo que está bien o mal

Así es como vivo mi vida

¡SIN REGLAS!

Silencio mientras hablo

Soy el rey - Soy la reina

Y todos ustedes serán libres

¡Olvídense de las reglas y griten!

¿Hay algún problema con mi apariencia?

¿Hay algo malo en quién soy?

Si no estoy bien

Dime por qué me

siento tan hermosa esta noche

¡SIN REGLAS!

Así es como vivo

Cómo encuentro el viento bajo mis alas

Así es como aprendo a volar

¡SIN REGLAS!

En el calor de la noche

En la emoción de la pelea

Ni siquiera me importa lo que está bien o mal

Así es como vivo mi vida

¡SIN REGLAS!

Así es como vivo

Cómo encuentro el viento debajo de mis alas

Así es como aprendo a volar

(¡Haz un poco de ruido, vamos!)

En el calor de la noche

En la emoción de la pelea

Ni siquiera me importa lo que está bien o mal

. cómo vivo mi vida

¡SIN REGLAS!

Así es como vivo

Cómo encuentro el viento debajo de mis alas

Así es como aprendo a volar

(¡Vamos!)

¡SIN REGLAS!

En el calor de la noche

En la emoción de la pelea

Ni siquiera me importa lo que está bien o mal

Así es como vivo mi vida

¡SIN REGLAS!