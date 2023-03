Un año de la destrucción del Antonov 225 por las bombas rusas: el avión más grande del mundo... que Ucrania reconstruye en secreto

We are thrilled to welcome Famous Flyer IV, the Antonov AN-225, to the #MicrosoftFlightSimulator Marketplace! ✈️



This awe-inspiring aircraft is available on PC for $19.99, and all proceeds will go towards re-building the An-225.



Learn more: https://t.co/UkxfBSq9zm pic.twitter.com/0ePtrr2DBn