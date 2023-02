El ministro de Defensa británico, Ben Wallace, advierte que "la guerra llegará a Reino Unido" a finales de la década

The UK 🇬🇧 will continue to support Ukraine 🇺🇦 against Russia’s illegal invasion, supplying the defensive capabilities needed for as long as it takes.



Defence Secretary @BWallaceMP met Ukrainian tank crews training on Challenger 2 today.



Find out more ➡️ https://t.co/weR5Z38wdb pic.twitter.com/2mCXFUC4G6