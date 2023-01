La violencia con armas de fuego en EE UU, una tragedia de salud pública: estos son los estados que más tiroteos sufren

648: The number of mass shootings in 2022 (via @gundeaths)



The number of mass shootings (4 or more shot) declined slightly from 2021 to 2022, but the number of mass murders (4 or more people killed) increased by 30%, from 28 in 2021 to 36 in 2022.



