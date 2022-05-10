Qué dice la letra de 'Die Together', la canción de Amanda Georgiadi Tenfjord que representará a Grecia en Eurovisión 2022

El festival de Eurovisión, uno de los eventos musicales más esperados del año, ya está aquí. Los días 10 y 12 de mayo tendrán lugar las dos semifinales, para después pasar a la gran final el sábado 14 de mayo de 2022, donde se podrá conocer al ganador de esta edición.
En el caso de España, Chanel Terrero será la representante en este evento, donde presentará su tema SloMo tras haber sido elegida en el concurso Benidorm Fest.
Así es el tema que lleva Grecia
Amanda Georgiadi Tenfjord representará a Grecia en el Festival de la Canción de Eurovisión 2022 en Turín con la canción Die Together.
I'm in your back seat
You are driving me crazy
You're in fully control
It's like you always know so
Are you having a good time?
Doesn't seem like you're all fine
We don't laugh anymore
And when we cry we do it on our own
It's been a lovely year for us
Yeah, that's what they say
It's been a hell of year
And we've been living in fear
Close to giving up
But if we die together now
We will always have each other
I won't lose you for another
And if we die together now
I would hold you 'til forever
If we die together, die together now
I love me, say that you love me too
That's the only way we can get out of this hell we made
It's been a lovely year for us
Yeah, that's what they say
It's been a hell of year
And we've been living in fear
Close to giving up
But if we die together now
We will always have each other
I won't lose you for another
And if we die together now
I would hold you 'til forever
If we die together, die together
Take my heart and rip it out
Bring it to the other side
Take my heart and rip it out
Bring it to the other side
Take my heart and rip it out
Bring it to the other side
Take my heart and rip it out
Oh, take my heart and rip it
'Cause if we die together now
We will always have each other
I won't lose you for another
And if we die together
I would hold you 'til forever
If we die together, die together now
Comentarios