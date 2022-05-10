Qué dice la letra de 'Die Together', la canción de Amanda Georgiadi Tenfjord que representará a Grecia en Eurovisión 2022

El festival de Eurovisión, uno de los eventos musicales más esperados del año, ya está aquí. Los días 10 y 12 de mayo tendrán lugar las dos semifinales, para después pasar a la gran final el sábado 14 de mayo de 2022, donde se podrá conocer al ganador de esta edición.

En el caso de España, Chanel Terrero será la representante en este evento, donde presentará su tema SloMo tras haber sido elegida en el concurso Benidorm Fest.

Así es el tema que lleva Grecia

Amanda Georgiadi Tenfjord representará a Grecia en el Festival de la Canción de Eurovisión 2022 en Turín con la canción Die Together.

I'm in your back seat

You are driving me crazy

You're in fully control

It's like you always know so

Are you having a good time?

Doesn't seem like you're all fine

We don't laugh anymore

And when we cry we do it on our own

It's been a lovely year for us

Yeah, that's what they say

It's been a hell of year

And we've been living in fear

Close to giving up

But if we die together now

We will always have each other

I won't lose you for another

And if we die together now

I would hold you 'til forever

If we die together, die together now

I love me, say that you love me too

That's the only way we can get out of this hell we made

It's been a lovely year for us

Yeah, that's what they say

It's been a hell of year

And we've been living in fear

Close to giving up

But if we die together now

We will always have each other

I won't lose you for another

And if we die together now

I would hold you 'til forever

If we die together, die together

Take my heart and rip it out

Bring it to the other side

Take my heart and rip it out

Bring it to the other side

Take my heart and rip it out

Bring it to the other side

Take my heart and rip it out

Oh, take my heart and rip it

'Cause if we die together now

We will always have each other

I won't lose you for another

And if we die together

I would hold you 'til forever

If we die together, die together now