La historia de Archie, un niño de cuatro años que ha vencido al coronavirus mientras lucha contra un cáncer raro

20minutos  13.04.2020 - 16:06h
Archie Wilks antes de abandonar el hospital para volver a casa.
INSTAGRAM / @archies.journey

Archie Wilks, un niño británico de cuatro años, ha conseguido vencer al coronavirusmientras lucha contra un cáncer raro que le fue diagnosticado hace algo más de un año. Se trata de un neuroblastoma que le fue detectado en enero de 2019 y para el que recibe quimioterapia e inmunoterapia.

Los padres, Simon y Harriet, trataron por todos los medios de evitar el contagio del pequeño cuando la pandemia comenzó a propagarse por todo el mundo y llegó a Reino Unido. Entre las medidas que adoptaron, sacaron del colegio al hermano gemelo de Archie, Henry, se aislaron en casa, pidieron asistencia médica a domicilio y acudieron a la consulta únicamente cuando fue absolutamente necesario.

Sin embargo, las precauciones de esta familia de Essex no fueron suficientes, y el pequeño Archie terminó contagiándose. El pequeño tuvo fiebre mientras se encontraba recibiendo tratamiento para su cáncer y fue trasladado a la unidad de Covid-19. El padre, Simon, ha explicado al diario británico Mirror que fue un momento "aterrador", ya que no sabían cómo lidiaban con el virus los niños enfermos de cáncer. 

Archie y su padre pasaron seis días aislados en una habitación de hospital, donde el pequeño necesitó oxígeno durante algunas noches. Finalmente, el 1 de abril los médicos les comunicaron que podían abandonar el centro médico para continuar con el aislamiento en su domicilio. "Archie está definitivamente al otro lado del virus", explicó Simon a través de Facebook. 

Hasta este domingo, con los últimos datos disponibles, el Reino Unido había registrado más de 84.000 contagios y 10.000 fallecimientos.

