La historia de Archie, un niño de cuatro años que ha vencido al coronavirus mientras lucha contra un cáncer raro

Archie Wilks, un niño británico de cuatro años, ha conseguido vencer al coronavirusmientras lucha contra un cáncer raro que le fue diagnosticado hace algo más de un año. Se trata de un neuroblastoma que le fue detectado en enero de 2019 y para el que recibe quimioterapia e inmunoterapia.
Los padres, Simon y Harriet, trataron por todos los medios de evitar el contagio del pequeño cuando la pandemia comenzó a propagarse por todo el mundo y llegó a Reino Unido. Entre las medidas que adoptaron, sacaron del colegio al hermano gemelo de Archie, Henry, se aislaron en casa, pidieron asistencia médica a domicilio y acudieron a la consulta únicamente cuando fue absolutamente necesario.
Sin embargo, las precauciones de esta familia de Essex no fueron suficientes, y el pequeño Archie terminó contagiándose. El pequeño tuvo fiebre mientras se encontraba recibiendo tratamiento para su cáncer y fue trasladado a la unidad de Covid-19. El padre, Simon, ha explicado al diario británico Mirror que fue un momento "aterrador", ya que no sabían cómo lidiaban con el virus los niños enfermos de cáncer.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Archie's feeling rubbish today and spiked a temperature when he was at hospital to have his chemotherapy. 🤒 Any oncology child that has a temperature gets the 'suspected corona virus' treatment. We sat outside as usual and waited for the doctor to come and talk with us at some distance. We were then given some masks to put on and escorted through the hospital to the 'suspected corona virus ward'. This is actually the same specialist and intensive care unit Archie was in when he was ventilated last year with sepsis, just converted for the pandemic. The screen outside the locked ward door with the 'Keep away' signs made it all a bit real. Archie's had swabs and bloods taken to check for all viruses including Covid-19. We both aren't allowed to leave until results are back in a couple of days. We've been in this situation countless times in the last 14 months, but the current pandemic and procedure makes it all a bit more nervy. Archies now having a snooze 🥰 Dad's glad we packed the tablet, kindle and Nintendo as we're not allowed to go to the car to get our bags 😅 If Boris can run the country from his bedroom, we can complete Mario Kart while we're here 🤷🏼♂️
Archie y su padre pasaron seis días aislados en una habitación de hospital, donde el pequeño necesitó oxígeno durante algunas noches. Finalmente, el 1 de abril los médicos les comunicaron que podían abandonar el centro médico para continuar con el aislamiento en su domicilio. "Archie está definitivamente al otro lado del virus", explicó Simon a través de Facebook.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
We're going home!! 🎉 🏡 For at least another 11 weeks of isolation.. 😂 Archie has been a trooper and a pleasure as always 😊 We're obviously still COVID-19 positive, so we'll be making a swift, clean and escorted exit to the car with masks and gloves, avoiding everyone. We'll have a huge Coronavirus group hug with Henry and Mummy when we get home. 😷 The doctors are happy Archie is well enough to be safer at home in isolation than open to any elements in the hospital. We've had oxygen delivered to the house, so Archie will have this attached overnight and we already have a Sat's monitor to attach. We know what to look out for and will keep constant checks on him throughout the night (and day) The NHS staff have been above and beyond amazing, adapting to the situation and constantly making sure both poorly child and parent are comfortable and well. You can tell its fresh and they're all learning the protocol but their kindness and willingness to become the nurse, dinner lady, cleaner and getting changed 1000 times a day is amazing. We'll be escaping tonight, but likely back on Friday for antibiotics (We never really escape 😅) We hope everyone's staying safe and sane 💙
Hasta este domingo, con los últimos datos disponibles, el Reino Unido había registrado más de 84.000 contagios y 10.000 fallecimientos.
