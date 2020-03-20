La enfermedad de Camila Cabello que empeora por el coronavirus: "No seamos indiferentes al riesgo de los demás" 

Camila Cabello no pasa por su mejor momento. La cantante, de 23 años, se siente especialmente preocupada por la crisis del coronavirus, ya que agudiza sus episodios de ansiedad severa y de estrés, lo que intenta calmar tomando medicación y meditando en su casa, donde estos días cumple la cuarentena.
La autora de Señorita ha explicado cómo se encuentra a través de una publicación en su cuenta oficial de Instagram, en la que aparece meditando: "La meditación ha cambiado mi vida en los últimos meses", avanza, y añade: "No compartí esto con vosotros en ese momento porque, honestamente, solo trato de estar bien, pero estaba experimentando una ansiedad severa".
La artista ha destacado los resultados de la meditación, su principal salvación durante la etapa de confinamiento: "Practicar la meditación todos los días es lo que me ha estado curando y, más que solo ayudarme a manejar emociones fuertes como la ansiedad y el estrés, me está haciendo una mejor persona", dice.
"No solo ayuda en momentos como este con el estrés y la ansiedad, la meditación es la práctica de fortalecer hábitos como la empatía, el amor y la compasión, haciéndote sentir más conectado no solo con todos los que te rodean, sino con los seres vivos en general como animales, plantas y la tierra, que es un ser vivo en sí mismo", apunta sobre esta práctica.
En este sentido, Cabello se sincera sobre cómo está viviendo la crisis del Covid-19: "En estos momentos, especialmente cuando somos jóvenes, incluso si estamos sanos, es importante practicar la compasión y ayudar a otros que podrían estar sufriendo. Estamos juntos en esto, no seamos indiferentes al riesgo de los demás", defiende.
"Es nuestra responsabilidad hacer lo que sea necesario para mantener a todos a salvo. La empatía con la realidad y la solidaridad de los demás podría marcar la diferencia en momentos difíciles como este", dice la protagonista de Cenicienta, la película que brindará la adaptación en carne y hueso del éxito de Disney.
La grabación de la película arrancó a mediados de febrero, pero su desarrollo se ha cancelado al menos durante los próximos 15 días. Un plazo que podría estirarse si las medidas contra el coronavirus no se cumplen a rajatabla.
