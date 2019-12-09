La cruzada de una atleta israelí que no podrá competir en los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio 2020 por motivos religiosos

El traslado de la prueba de Maratón de los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio 2020 a la ciudad de Sapporo, por decisión del Comité Olímpico Internacional (COI) para huir el calor de la capital japonesa, no gustó a los organizadores de la cita olímpica y sigue dando que hablar. La última polémica viene por la atleta israelí Beatie Deutsch, ya que el cambio de sede también provocó el retraso de la competición del domingo 2 de agosto al sábado día 8.
El conflicto está en que el ‘shabat’ es el día sagrado de la semana judía, desde el atardecer del viernes hasta la noche del sábado. Es por ello que el cambio de fecha le sentó como un jarro de agua fría.
"Me sentí como si me hubieran dado un puñetazo en el estómago", afirmó en una publicación en sus redes sociales.
I felt like I was punched in the stomach this morning... . but the truth is I'm more than OK. I wasn't sure if I should share the news with all of you right now, but I've brought you along on my journey this far. . Today I found out that the Olympic marathon date has been switched to Shabbos. . When I decided to pursue my Olympic goal in January, the first thing I did was check the marathon date to make sure it wouldn't conflict with Shabbos. It was scheduled for Sunday August 2 and so I knew I could compete. When they announced the World Championships would take place on Shabbos, I remember not even feeling disappointed because I knew I had the Olympics. There have been several other competitions that were on Shabbos, but it's never even been a question for me. In fact, recently a journalist asked me what challenges I face as a Charedi female runner, and I almost laughed thinking there aren't really any... I said a bit too confidently, "Running is very compatible with my religious lifestyle" . Until now. Suddenly things got real very quickly. Because I've been pretty public about my Olympic dream...and I've invested a whole lot to get myself there...and what if.. what if after all that I make it and I can't even run?! . I'm racing Israel's half marathon championship tomorrow -- and I know that even though I am personally frustrated by the news I need to stay relaxed and happy. So here's what I'm telling myself right now👇 . I will continue to train and push myself to the best of my ability to try and qualify. Regardless of whether the race is switched or not, I'm not letting go yet. I am a fighter, I don't give up easily and I will do whatever I can to get the Olympic marathon date changed . It's hard to fully invest myself when I don't even know if I'm going to be able to run but life isn't always about the results, sometimes the journey is even more important. And I'm here for the journey... . I may not make it the Olympcs... I may not make the standard or I may not be able to run a race that is on Shabbat But one thing I do know is that I will continue to proudly represent what it means to be an Orthodox Jewish women and professional runner for Israel🌎
A diferencia de otros deportistas judíos como Mark Spitz o Ryan Lochte, la maratoniana de 30 años es una mujer ortodoxa y el nuevo calendario le impide cumplir su sueño de representar a su país en unos Juegos Olímpicos.
"Soy una luchadora"
Deutsch afirma en su mensaje que no se rinde y que “independientemente de si la carrera está cambiada o no, todavía no me resigno. Soy una luchadora, no me rindo fácilmente y haré todo lo que pueda para que se cambie la fecha".
"En la vida no todo trata de resultados, a veces el viaje es aún más importante. Y estoy aquí para el viaje"
La corredora lamenta la situación que le toca vivir, ya que "es difícil seguir esforzándome cuando ni siquiera sé si voy a poder correr", aunque destaca que "en la vida no todo trata de resultados, a veces el viaje es aún más importante. Y estoy aquí para el viaje".
Deutsch tiene claro que "puede que no llegue a los Juegos Olímpicos, puede que no logre la marca o que no pueda correr una carrera que cae en ‘Shabat’, pero una cosa que sí sé: continuaré representando con orgullo lo que significa ser mujer judía ortodoxa y corredora profesional de Israel”.
Atleta tardía
Beatie Deutsch se inició en el atletismo con 25 años, cuando ya era madre de cuatro hijos. De hecho, en 2017 corrió una maratón estando embarazada de siete meses de su quinto hijo.
Su progresión ha sido meteórica: en 2018 se proclamó campeona de la media maratón de su país y este año, que ha ganado las medias de Tel Aviv y Riga, conquistó la maratón de Israel.
Cuando recibió la noticia Deutsch se encuentra preparándose para lograr la mínima para los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio 2020 (2:29.30), ya que su mejor registro es el de 2:36.41 que firmó en Ciudad del Cabo en septiembre.
