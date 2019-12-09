La cruzada de una atleta israelí que no podrá competir en los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio 2020 por motivos religiosos

El traslado de la prueba de Maratón de los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio 2020 a la ciudad de Sapporo, por decisión del Comité Olímpico Internacional (COI) para huir el calor de la capital japonesa, no gustó a los organizadores de la cita olímpica y sigue dando que hablar. La última polémica viene por la atleta israelí Beatie Deutsch, ya que el cambio de sede también provocó el retraso de la competición del domingo 2 de agosto al sábado día 8.

El conflicto está en que el ‘shabat’ es el día sagrado de la semana judía, desde el atardecer del viernes hasta la noche del sábado. Es por ello que el cambio de fecha le sentó como un jarro de agua fría.

"Me sentí como si me hubieran dado un puñetazo en el estómago", afirmó en una publicación en sus redes sociales.

A diferencia de otros deportistas judíos como Mark Spitz o Ryan Lochte, la maratoniana de 30 años es una mujer ortodoxa y el nuevo calendario le impide cumplir su sueño de representar a su país en unos Juegos Olímpicos.

"Soy una luchadora"

Deutsch afirma en su mensaje que no se rinde y que “independientemente de si la carrera está cambiada o no, todavía no me resigno. Soy una luchadora, no me rindo fácilmente y haré todo lo que pueda para que se cambie la fecha".

"En la vida no todo trata de resultados, a veces el viaje es aún más importante. Y estoy aquí para el viaje"

La corredora lamenta la situación que le toca vivir, ya que "es difícil seguir esforzándome cuando ni siquiera sé si voy a poder correr", aunque destaca que "en la vida no todo trata de resultados, a veces el viaje es aún más importante. Y estoy aquí para el viaje".

Deutsch tiene claro que "puede que no llegue a los Juegos Olímpicos, puede que no logre la marca o que no pueda correr una carrera que cae en ‘Shabat’, pero una cosa que sí sé: continuaré representando con orgullo lo que significa ser mujer judía ortodoxa y corredora profesional de Israel”.

​Atleta tardía

Beatie Deutsch se inició en el atletismo con 25 años, cuando ya era madre de cuatro hijos. De hecho, en 2017 corrió una maratón estando embarazada de siete meses de su quinto hijo.

Su progresión ha sido meteórica: en 2018 se proclamó campeona de la media maratón de su país y este año, que ha ganado las medias de Tel Aviv y Riga, conquistó la maratón de Israel.

Cuando recibió la noticia Deutsch se encuentra preparándose para lograr la mínima para los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio 2020 (2:29.30), ya que su mejor registro es el de 2:36.41 que firmó en Ciudad del Cabo en septiembre.