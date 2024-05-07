Qué dice la letra de 'Doomsday Blue' de Bambie Thug, la apocalíptica canción de Irlanda en Eurovisión

Hasta ahora, Irlanda ha ganado Eurovisión en siete ediciones: 1970, 1980, 1987, 1992, 1993, 1994 y 1996. Sin duda, la década de los noventa fue una etapa de éxito en la que Irlanda reinó como ningún otro país en Eurovisión. Ahora, este año, con la canción 'Doomsday Blue' de Bambie Thug, los irlandeses aspiran a repetir el éxito que logró en 1992 en Malmö.

El terrorífico videoclip de Bambie Thug ha superado los cinco millones de visualizaciones. Rompedor y con una estética muy visual, 'Doomsday blue' es un tema diferente para un Festival de Eurovisión que ha demostrado muchas veces que experimentar con temas rompedores a veces se premia.

Bambie Thug, la intérprete de 'Doomsday blue'

Para muchos una desconocida, Bambie Thug es una artista con amplia experiencia en el mundo de la música. Además de interpretar, también ha compuesto numerosos temas para artistas internacionales.

Su estilo de música es, cuanto menos, muy persona. Ella misma lo denomina como "ouija pop". Cuenta con miles de seguidores y puede presumir de haber colocado sus composiciones en 'And Just Like That...' de 'Sexo en Nueva York'.

El significado de la letra de 'Doomsday blue', la canción de Irlanda

Avada Kedavra, I speak to destroy

The feelings I have, I cannot avoid

Through twisted tongues, a hex deployed on you

That all the pretties in your bed

Escape your hands and make you sad

And all of the things you wish you had, you lose

I, I, I know you're living a lie

I, I, I see the scars in your eyes

I, I, I know you're living a lie

I, I

I guess you'd rather have a star than the moon

I guess I always overestimate you

Hoodoo all the things that you do

I'm down, down in my doomsday blues

I, I, I know you're living a lie

I, I, I know you're living a lie

Avada Kedavra, the thoughts in my hеad

The places I touch when lying in bеd

The visions of you the words that you said, undo

My heartbeat buried in the ground

And to the strings I bind you're bound

So when you sleep you hear the sound (Cuckoo)

I, I, I know you're living a lie

I, I, I see the scars in your eyes

I, I, I know you're living a lie

I, I

I guess you'd rather have a star than the moon

I guess I always overestimate you

Hoodoo all the things that you do

I'm down, down in my doomsday blues

I guess you'd rather have a star than the moon

I guess I always overestimate you

Hoodoo all the things that you do

I'm down, down in my doomsday blues

For your romance I'd beg, steal and borrow

It's draining me hollow, you (I guess you'd rather have a-)

You slow dance me out of my sorrow

(I guess you'd rather have a star than the moon) But

Your favourite colour compared to the others is blue

Doomsday blue

Blue

Blue

Blue

Blue

Blue

Blue

Avada Kedavra, I speak to destroy