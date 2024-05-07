Qué dice la letra de 'Doomsday Blue' de Bambie Thug, la apocalíptica canción de Irlanda en Eurovisión

Hasta ahora, Irlanda ha ganado Eurovisión en siete ediciones: 1970, 1980, 1987, 1992, 1993, 1994 y 1996. Sin duda, la década de los noventa fue una etapa de éxito en la que Irlanda reinó como ningún otro país en Eurovisión. Ahora, este año, con la canción 'Doomsday Blue' de Bambie Thug, los irlandeses aspiran a repetir el éxito que logró en 1992 en Malmö.
El terrorífico videoclip de Bambie Thug ha superado los cinco millones de visualizaciones. Rompedor y con una estética muy visual, 'Doomsday blue' es un tema diferente para un Festival de Eurovisión que ha demostrado muchas veces que experimentar con temas rompedores a veces se premia.
Bambie Thug, la intérprete de 'Doomsday blue'
Para muchos una desconocida, Bambie Thug es una artista con amplia experiencia en el mundo de la música. Además de interpretar, también ha compuesto numerosos temas para artistas internacionales.
Su estilo de música es, cuanto menos, muy persona. Ella misma lo denomina como "ouija pop". Cuenta con miles de seguidores y puede presumir de haber colocado sus composiciones en 'And Just Like That...' de 'Sexo en Nueva York'.
El significado de la letra de 'Doomsday blue', la canción de Irlanda
Avada Kedavra, I speak to destroy
The feelings I have, I cannot avoid
Through twisted tongues, a hex deployed on you
That all the pretties in your bed
Escape your hands and make you sad
And all of the things you wish you had, you lose
I, I, I know you're living a lie
I, I, I see the scars in your eyes
I, I, I know you're living a lie
I, I
I guess you'd rather have a star than the moon
I guess I always overestimate you
Hoodoo all the things that you do
I'm down, down in my doomsday blues
I, I, I know you're living a lie
I, I, I know you're living a lie
Avada Kedavra, the thoughts in my hеad
The places I touch when lying in bеd
The visions of you the words that you said, undo
My heartbeat buried in the ground
And to the strings I bind you're bound
So when you sleep you hear the sound (Cuckoo)
I, I, I know you're living a lie
I, I, I see the scars in your eyes
I, I, I know you're living a lie
I, I
I guess you'd rather have a star than the moon
I guess I always overestimate you
Hoodoo all the things that you do
I'm down, down in my doomsday blues
I guess you'd rather have a star than the moon
I guess I always overestimate you
Hoodoo all the things that you do
I'm down, down in my doomsday blues
For your romance I'd beg, steal and borrow
It's draining me hollow, you (I guess you'd rather have a-)
You slow dance me out of my sorrow
(I guess you'd rather have a star than the moon) But
Your favourite colour compared to the others is blue
Doomsday blue
Blue
Blue
Blue
Blue
Blue
Blue
Avada Kedavra, I speak to destroy
