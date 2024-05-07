Cómo es la letra de 'Liar', la canción con la que Silia Kapsis representará a Chipre en Eurovisión 2024

La cantante Silia Kapsis será la encargada de defender a Chipre en el Festival de Eurovisión 2024, cuya gran final se celebrará este sábado 11 de mayo desde el escenario de Malmö, en Suecia. Con raíces greco-chipriotas, Silia llega al festival con la canción 'Liar', un tema de superación personal en el que combina el pop con la música electrónica.

Letra de 'Liar' de Silia Kapsis para Eurovisión 2024

Waking up in the morning and I'm

I'm feeling like ooh-la-la

It’s about to go down cause I found out the truth, la-la

9 o clock in the morning and I know this is our last night

I know what I’m doing cause

Yeah I got it on black and white

Should’ve known that you are a liar

But I looked the other way

Should’ve known you’re a trouble maker

But you act too nice to hate

I knew we couldn’t get much higher

But you promised the world to me

Do you see that you light my fire

Now I know what I know

Because of you

I'll make it through

Take a look at yourself

Cause that is what you need to do, to do

Cause the only problem in this room

Is about you, about you

Cause you're a liar

Liar, Liar, Liar

You lie

Waking up in the morning and I'm

I'm feeling like ooh-la-la

Now I know that your heart and your mind don’t align, la-la

I can see it in your eyes that you don't like to be this way

I know that you're fighting back

Guys like you can't be changed

Should’ve known that you are a liar

But I looked the other way

Should’ve known you’re a trouble maker

But you act too nice to hate

I knew we couldn’t get much higher

But you promised the world to me

Do you see that you light my fire

Now I know what I know

Because of you

I'll make it through

Take a look at yourself

Cause that is what you need to do, to do

Cause the only problem in this room

Is about you, about you

Cause you're a liar

Because of you

I'll make it through

Take a look at yourself

Cause that is what you need to do, to do

Cause the only problem in this room

Is about you, about you

Cause you're a liar

Letra de 'Liar' en español para Eurovisión 2024

Me despierto en la mañana y me siento

como ooh-la-la

Está a punto de caer porque descubrí la verdad, la-la

9 en punto de la mañana y sé que esta es nuestra última noche,

lo sé lo que estoy haciendo porque

sí, lo tengo en blanco y negro

Debería haber sabido que eres un mentiroso

Pero miré para otro lado

Debería haber sabido que eres un alborotador

Pero actúas demasiado amable para odiar

Sabía que podíamos no subiré mucho más

Pero me prometiste el mundo.

¿Ves que enciendes mi fuego?

Ahora sé lo que sé.

Gracias a ti

lo lograré.

Mírate a ti mismo.

Porque eso es lo que necesitas hacer, para porque

el único problema en esta habitación

es sobre ti, sobre ti

Porque eres un mentiroso

Mentiroso, Mentiroso, Mentiroso

Mientes

Despertando por la mañana y me

siento como ooh-la-la

Ahora lo sé tu corazón y tu mente no se alinean, la-la

Puedo ver en tus ojos que no te gusta ser así

Sé que estás luchando

Chicos como tú no pueden ser cambiados

Deberías haberlo sabido que eres un mentiroso

Pero miré para otro lado

Debería haber sabido que eres un creador de problemas

Pero actúas demasiado amable para odiar

Sabía que no podíamos llegar mucho más alto

Pero me prometiste el mundo

¿Ves que enciendes? Mi fuego

Ahora sé lo que sé Gracias

a ti

lo lograré

Mírate a ti mismo

Porque eso es lo que necesitas hacer, hacer

Porque el único problema en esta habitación

es sobre ti, sobre ti

Porque eres un mentiroso

Gracias a ti

lo lograré

Mírate a ti mismo

Porque eso es lo que necesitas hacer, hacer

Porque el único problema en esta habitación

es sobre ti, sobre ti

Porque eres un mentiroso