Cómo es la letra de 'Liar', la canción con la que Silia Kapsis representará a Chipre en Eurovisión 2024

La cantante Silia Kapsis será la encargada de defender a Chipre en el Festival de Eurovisión 2024, cuya gran final se celebrará este sábado 11 de mayo desde el escenario de Malmö, en Suecia. Con raíces greco-chipriotas, Silia llega al festival con la canción 'Liar', un tema de superación personal en el que combina el pop con la música electrónica.
Letra de 'Liar' de Silia Kapsis para Eurovisión 2024
Waking up in the morning and I'm
I'm feeling like ooh-la-la
It’s about to go down cause I found out the truth, la-la
9 o clock in the morning and I know this is our last night
I know what I’m doing cause
Yeah I got it on black and white
Should’ve known that you are a liar
But I looked the other way
Should’ve known you’re a trouble maker
But you act too nice to hate
I knew we couldn’t get much higher
But you promised the world to me
Do you see that you light my fire
Now I know what I know
Because of you
I'll make it through
Take a look at yourself
Cause that is what you need to do, to do
Cause the only problem in this room
Is about you, about you
Cause you're a liar
Liar, Liar, Liar
You lie
Waking up in the morning and I'm
I'm feeling like ooh-la-la
Now I know that your heart and your mind don’t align, la-la
I can see it in your eyes that you don't like to be this way
I know that you're fighting back
Guys like you can't be changed
Should’ve known that you are a liar
But I looked the other way
Should’ve known you’re a trouble maker
But you act too nice to hate
I knew we couldn’t get much higher
But you promised the world to me
Do you see that you light my fire
Now I know what I know
Because of you
I'll make it through
Take a look at yourself
Cause that is what you need to do, to do
Cause the only problem in this room
Is about you, about you
Cause you're a liar
Because of you
I'll make it through
Take a look at yourself
Cause that is what you need to do, to do
Cause the only problem in this room
Is about you, about you
Cause you're a liar
Letra de 'Liar' en español para Eurovisión 2024
Me despierto en la mañana y me siento
como ooh-la-la
Está a punto de caer porque descubrí la verdad, la-la
9 en punto de la mañana y sé que esta es nuestra última noche,
lo sé lo que estoy haciendo porque
sí, lo tengo en blanco y negro
Debería haber sabido que eres un mentiroso
Pero miré para otro lado
Debería haber sabido que eres un alborotador
Pero actúas demasiado amable para odiar
Sabía que podíamos no subiré mucho más
Pero me prometiste el mundo.
¿Ves que enciendes mi fuego?
Ahora sé lo que sé.
Gracias a ti
lo lograré.
Mírate a ti mismo.
Porque eso es lo que necesitas hacer, para porque
el único problema en esta habitación
es sobre ti, sobre ti
Porque eres un mentiroso
Mentiroso, Mentiroso, Mentiroso
Mientes
Despertando por la mañana y me
siento como ooh-la-la
Ahora lo sé tu corazón y tu mente no se alinean, la-la
Puedo ver en tus ojos que no te gusta ser así
Sé que estás luchando
Chicos como tú no pueden ser cambiados
Deberías haberlo sabido que eres un mentiroso
Pero miré para otro lado
Debería haber sabido que eres un creador de problemas
Pero actúas demasiado amable para odiar
Sabía que no podíamos llegar mucho más alto
Pero me prometiste el mundo
¿Ves que enciendes? Mi fuego
Ahora sé lo que sé Gracias
a ti
lo lograré
Mírate a ti mismo
Porque eso es lo que necesitas hacer, hacer
Porque el único problema en esta habitación
es sobre ti, sobre ti
Porque eres un mentiroso
Gracias a ti
lo lograré
Mírate a ti mismo
Porque eso es lo que necesitas hacer, hacer
Porque el único problema en esta habitación
es sobre ti, sobre ti
Porque eres un mentiroso
Comentarios