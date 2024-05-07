Así es la letra de 'The Tower' , la canción con la que Luna representará a Polonia en Eurovisión 2024

El próximo 7 de mayo, Luna, representante de Polonia en Eurovisión 2024 se subirá al escenario del Malmö Arena sueco para convencer al público y al jurado de que su propuesta merece luchar en la gran final del Festival de la Canción, que tendrá lugar en Suecia el 11 de mayo.

Con solo 24 años, Luna es cantante y bailarina de profesión y puede presumir de haber actuado en el Teatro de Ópera Nacional de Varsovia. Asimismo, toca el violín, el piano y es compositora tanto en inglés como en polaco.

Para el Festival de Eurovisión 2024, Polonia confía en el talento de Luna y en la calidad de su tema, The Tower, para llevar al país a lo más alto de la tabla de clasificación.

Tal como explicó la artista y como se puede ver durante el videoclip de The Tower, el tema pretende reflejar algunas de las relaciones y, por su parte, los oponentes muestran algunas de las etapas de su vida. Asimismo, en los últimos momentos de la canción, Luna asegura que el juego más importante no se juega sobre el tablero, sino en nuestra propia cabeza, donde debemos luchar contra los miedos.

Así es la letra en inglés de 'The Tower'

Looking for a miracle

waiting for a sun to catch me.

I've gotta find a way back home

alone, alone, alone.

Hoping for a star to fall.

Something I can make a wish on.

Could it be that I'm the fool

but aren't we all we all we all.

Broken bodies

scattered through my history.

Lonely hours

leading to my destiny.

I'm the one who built the tower.

I'm the one who holds the power.

So come on.

Rise up shout it louder.

I'm the one who built the tower.

Shining in a tiger's eyes

only I can find my future.

Reading in between the lines

I draw my own my own my own.

Running down the waterfall.

Always tried to chase the rainbow.

Never found a pot of gold.

Below below below.

Broken bodies

scattered through my history.

Lonely hours

leading to my destiny.

I'm the one who built the tower.

I'm the one who holds the power.

So come on.

Rise up shout it louder.

I'm the one who built the tower.

I'm the one who built the...

I'm the one who built the...

I'm the one who built the tower.

I'm the one who built the...

I'm the one who built the...

I'm the one who built the tower.

Broken bodies

scattered through my history.

Lonely hours

leading to my destiny.

I'm the one who built the tower.

I'm the one who holds the power..

So come on.

Rise up shout it louder.

I'm the one who built the tower.

I'm the one who built the...

I'm the one who built the...

I'm the one who built the tower.

I'm the one who built the...

I'm the one who built the...

I'm the one who built the tower.

I'm the one who built the tower.

I'm the one who holds the power.

So come on.

Rise up shout it louder.

I'm the one who built the tower.

Así es la letra de 'The Tower' en castellano

Buscando un milagro,

esperando a que el sol me pille.

Tengo que encontrar una manera de volver a casa

sola, sola, sola.

Esperando que una estrella caiga

algo con lo que poder pedir un deseo

Podría ser que soy ingenua,

pero, ¿no lo somos todos, todos, todos?

Cuerpos rotos

desperdigados por mi historia.

Horas solitarias

que llevan a mi destino

Yo soy la que construyó la torre.

Yo soy la que tiene el poder.

Tan común.

Sube, grítalo más alto.

Soy la que construyó la torre.

Brillando en los ojos de un tigre,

solo yo puedo encontrar mi futuro.

Leyendo entre líneas

escribo el mío, el mío, el mío.

Corriendo cascada abajo.

Siempre intentando perseguir el arcoiris.

Nunca encontré un caldero con oro.

Abajo, abajo, abajo.

Cuerpos rotos

desperdigados por mi historia.

Horas solitarias

que llevan a mi destino

Yo soy la que construyó la torre.

Yo soy la que tiene el poder.

Tan común.

Sube, grítalo más alto.

Soy la que construyó la torre.

Yo soy la que construyó la...

Yo soy la que construyó la...

Yo soy la que construyó la torre.

Yo soy la que construyó la...

Yo soy la que construyó la...

Yo soy la que construyó la torre.

Cuerpos rotos

desperdigados por mi historia.

Horas solitarias

que llevan a mi destino.

Yo soy la que construyó la torre.

Yo soy la que tiene el poder.

Tan común.

Sube, grítalo más alto.

Soy la que construyó la torre.

Yo soy la que construyó la...

Yo soy la que construyó la...

Yo soy la que construyó la torre.

Yo soy la que construyó la...

Yo soy la que construyó la...

Yo soy la que construyó la torre.

Yo soy la que construyó la torre.

Yo soy la que tiene el poder.

Tan común.

Sube, grítalo más alto.

Soy la que construyó la torre.