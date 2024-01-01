Terremoto en Japón | Los vídeos e imágenes más espectaculares que deja el temblor con alerta de tsunami en la costa japonesa

Las autoridades japonesas han activado este lunes una alerta de tsunami advirtiendo de olas de hasta cinco metros en prácticamente todo su litoral occidental tras un fuerte terremoto de magnitud 7,6 grados ocurrido en la prefectura de Ishikawa, en el centro de la isla de Honshu, la principal del país, frente a la costa del mar de Japón.
Estos son los vídeos más destacados del seísmo
2024 didn't start in the best of ways in Japan.— Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) January 1, 2024
A preliminary M7.6 earthquake hit central Japan, triggering a tsunami warning and advisories for residents to evacuate
The clip is from about one hour ago.
[📹 NHK]pic.twitter.com/7PlUQH5vF4
Japanese earthquake footage…three videos.— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 1, 2024
The last being tsunami waves in western Japan. pic.twitter.com/0AJEmJLQBv
A tsunami around one meter high struck parts of the coast along the Sea of Japan with a larger wave expected.— Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) January 1, 2024
This is a clip recorded in Toyama Prefecture.pic.twitter.com/hVwLdR9yLE
Scary footage coming out of Western Japan as earthquakes continue hitting the region as major tsunami warnings are issued. pic.twitter.com/piiVfzZHBA— Ｎｅｒｄｙ 🅰🅳🅳🅸🅲🆃 (@Nerdy_Addict) January 1, 2024
Video of the aftermath of the earthquake that just hit Japan's Noto peninsula, shared by someone who works for the Matsunami Sake brewery: pic.twitter.com/MyZYCfH444— Jeffrey J. Hall 🇯🇵🇺🇸 (@mrjeffu) January 1, 2024
Scary visuals, The 7.6 Earthquake in Western Japan today made the entire river/waterway jump out of its basin like it's a amusement swimming pool wave! 🤯— Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) January 1, 2024
Tsunami warning across western Japan coast! #japan #tsunami pic.twitter.com/GTEpBbLcDn
