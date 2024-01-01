Terremoto en Japón | Los vídeos e imágenes más espectaculares que deja el temblor con alerta de tsunami en la costa japonesa

20minutos NOTICIA01.01.2024 - 09:32h
Terremoto en Japón
Terremoto en Japón
Terremoto en Japón

Las autoridades japonesas han activado este lunes una alerta de tsunami advirtiendo de olas de hasta cinco metros en prácticamente todo su litoral occidental tras un fuerte terremoto de magnitud 7,6 grados ocurrido en la prefectura de Ishikawa, en el centro de la isla de Honshu, la principal del país, frente a la costa del mar de Japón.

Estos son los vídeos más destacados del seísmo

