WestCOL, el 'streamer' más exitoso de Latinoamérica que se ha pasado a Kick

⏮ This month on #kick, 🇨🇴@WestCOL_ was



#️⃣1️⃣ in Peak Viewership

#️⃣2️⃣ in Overall Ranking

#️⃣1️⃣ in Spanish Ranking



We can see these with our RANKINGS tool within the PRO or Streamer plans!



See how it works on @shroud's channel for free

➡ https://t.co/gJhNRW7ApS pic.twitter.com/N1Twb28WTP