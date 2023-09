Reaparece el 'camaron dinosaurio' tras las inundaciones en el desierto de Nevada: así es el animal más antiguo del planeta

#wagnertonight

Dinosaur Shrimp Are Waking Up At Burning Man.

Triops (pics 1-3) and fairy shrimp are extremophiles capable of surviving years-long droughts. They endure in the sediment as eggs, dormant until floods bring them to do some topside living.https://t.co/a7xjZNo4gD pic.twitter.com/j3DBnXS1wG