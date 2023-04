Andrew Tate pasa a estar bajo arresto domiciliario en Rumanía tras salir de la cárcel

I prepare my body to absorb the brutal kinetics of piercing lead



As all other silencing attempts fail, and stage 3 approaches - I anticipate a bullet will be the chosen utensil of pacification



I can only pray and prepare



I will force myself to breathe the best I can



I promise https://t.co/0tFh0GZIO1 pic.twitter.com/DQJIeHJytv