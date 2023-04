Comienza la que puede ser la peor temporada de tornados en EE UU por el demoledor impacto del cambio climático

.@NOAA's #GOESEast 🛰️ is keeping a close eye on the Lower Mississippi Valley this morning, where a #ModerateRisk for #severe weather covers the region today. Damaging winds and large #hail are expected, along with the potential for intense #tornadoes. https://t.co/YPPZF02wT8 pic.twitter.com/QEe8u2eGCL