Harry lanza una última advertencia al príncipe Guillermo y al rey Carlos III antes de la publicación de su biografía

“I want a family not an institution.”



Both interviews for #PrinceHarry’s memoir #Spare are airing on Sunday Jan 8 within 3 hours of each other.



🔹Tom Bradby (ITV) 9pm GMT / 4pm EST / 1pm PST

🔹Anderson Cooper (CBS) 12am GMT / 7pm EST / 7pm PST https://t.co/H583ZDFUHm