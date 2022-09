El 'streamer' Ninja consigue atraer a más de 30.000 personas en su directo multiplataforma: "Esto es el futuro"

Stats of @Ninja's Twitch stream from first multi-platform broadcast on Sep 9:



Airtime: 3h 50m

Hours Watched: 49.9K

Peak Viewers: 16.8K

Average Viewers: 13K

Unique Viewers: 151.8K

Chat messages: 21.6K

Active Chatters: 7.2K

Chat Engagement Rate: 5.9%



