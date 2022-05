Johnny Depp imita y se burla de las extrañas expresiones faciales del psiquiatra que testifica a favor de Amber Heard

Least #DrCurry didn't act like she hit a pipe of some sort before stepping into a courtroom. WTF is wrong w/ Dr. David Spiegel ? #BenChow and Johnny looked as shocked as I was.#JusticeForJohnny #DeppVsHeard #DeppVHeardTrial #amberheardisapsychopath #AmberTurd #DeppHeardTrial pic.twitter.com/kDhpkLpkTz