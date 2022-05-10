Qué dice la letra de 'Eat Your Salad', la canción de Citi Zēni que representará a Letonia en Eurovisión 2022

El festival de Eurovisión, uno de los eventos musicales más esperados del año, ya está aquí. Los días 10 y 12 de mayo tendrán lugar las dos semifinales, para después pasar a la gran final el sábado 14 de mayo de 2022, donde se podrá conocer al ganador de esta edición.

En el caso de España, Chanel Terrero será la representante en este evento, donde presentará su tema SloMo tras haber sido elegida en el concurso Benidorm Fest.

Así es la letra de 'Eat your salad'

Citi Zēni representará a Letonia en el Festival de la Canción de Eurovisión 2022 en Turín con la canción Eat Your Salad.

Instead of meat, I eat veggies and pussy

I like them both fresh, like them both juicy

I ride my bicycle to work instead of a car

All of my groceries are divided by weight

And stored in glass jars (yeah)

Got my reusable bag

That's swag, my flex, my flag

Zero waste, that is my jam

Save fuel and sell your truck

The karma comes for free and so does luck

All aboard the green Titanic

Let's sail the world and then cruise the Atlantic

No ice in the way, no need to panic

All the signs are there, let's go organic

Oh, when you eat your veggies, baby, think of me

(Little kitty, don't you know that being green is cool?)

Know that being green is hot (it's hot)

Being green is cool (it's cool)

Eat your salad, save the planet

Being green is sexy as fuck

Being green is hot (it's hot)

Being green is cool (it's cool)

Eat your salad, save the planet

Being green is sexy as you

Ring, ring, goddamn, it's an exam, let's go

Get your trash can, no backup plan, and sort through it

Bend over, then jiggle that peach (ayy)

You're recycling while I'm loving those cheeks (that's sweet)

I'm a beast instead of a killer, forget the hot dogs (what?)

'Cause my sausage is just bigger

Three, two, one, all the girls go eco

If you want your man's tongue longer than a gecko's

Oh, when you eat your veggies, baby, think of me

(Little kitty, don't you know that being green is cool?)

Know that being green is hot (it's hot)

Being green is cool (it's cool)

Eat your salad, save the planet

Being green is sexy as fuck

Being green is hot (it's hot)

Being green is cool (it's cool)

Eat your salad, save the planet

Being green is sexy as you

Know that being green is hot (it's hot)

Being green is cool (it's cool)

Eat your salad, save the planet (yeah, yeah)

Being green is sexy as fuck (yeah)

Being green is hot (it's hot)

Being green is cool (it's cool)

Eat your salad, save the planet

Being green is sexy as-

Na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na

Na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na

Na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na

Na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na

Know that being green is hot (it's hot)

Being green is cool (it's cool)

Eat your salad, save the planet

Being green is sexy as fuck

Being green is hot (it's hot)

Being green is cool (it's cool)

Eat your salad, save the planet

Being green is sexy as you, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh