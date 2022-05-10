Qué dice la letra de 'The Show', la canción de REDDI que representará a Dinamarca en Eurovisión 2022

El festival de Eurovisión, uno de los eventos musicales más esperados del año, ya está aquí. Los días 10 y 12 de mayo tendrán lugar las dos semifinales, para después pasar a la gran final el sábado 14 de mayo de 2022, donde se podrá conocer al ganador de esta edición.
En el caso de España, Chanel Terrero será la representante en este evento, donde presentará su tema SloMo tras haber sido elegida en el concurso Benidorm Fest.
Así es el tema de REDDI
REDDI será el grupo encargado de representar a Dinamarca en Eurovisión 2022 con la canción The Show.
All the things you said
When I was just a kid
Telling me that I, I needed to fit in
But year after year, I never understood
How you could've dropped me
When I needed you the most? (the most)
If this is what I want
That's how it's gonna be
I am not afraid of what's in front of me
You can try me
You can't stop me
And I will never let it go
I will keep up with the show
I'm not sorry
This is all me
And I will never let it go
I will keep up with the show
So you, you, you
You can try me
All the things that I
I wanted to forget
The worst thing you said
Kept playing in my head
You never followed and now you're blocked
And now and forever
I'll show you what I've become
If this is what I want
That's how it's gonna be
I am not afraid of what's in front of me
You can try me
You can't stop me
And I will never let it go
I will keep up with the show
I'm not sorry
This is all me
And I will never let it go
I will keep up with the show
You can try me
You can't stop me
And I will never let it go
I will keep up with the show
I'm not sorry
This is all me
And I will never let it go
I will keep up with the show
And I will never let it go
I will keep up with the show
So you, you, you
One, two, three four
You, you, you
You can try me
