Qué dice la letra de 'The Show', la canción de REDDI que representará a Dinamarca en Eurovisión 2022

20minutos  NOTICIA10.05.2022 - 10:27h
Reddi
Reddi
Eurovision.tv

El festival de Eurovisión, uno de los eventos musicales más esperados del año, ya está aquí. Los días 10 y 12 de mayo tendrán lugar las dos semifinales, para después pasar a la gran final el sábado 14 de mayo de 2022, donde se podrá conocer al ganador de esta edición.

En el caso de España, Chanel Terrero será la representante en este evento, donde presentará su tema SloMo tras haber sido elegida en el concurso Benidorm Fest.

Así es el tema de REDDI

REDDI será el grupo encargado de representar a Dinamarca en Eurovisión 2022 con la canción The Show.

All the things you said

When I was just a kid

Telling me that I, I needed to fit in

But year after year, I never understood

How you could've dropped me

When I needed you the most? (the most)

If this is what I want

That's how it's gonna be

I am not afraid of what's in front of me

You can try me

You can't stop me

And I will never let it go

I will keep up with the show

I'm not sorry

This is all me

And I will never let it go

I will keep up with the show

So you, you, you

You can try me

All the things that I

I wanted to forget

The worst thing you said

Kept playing in my head

You never followed and now you're blocked

And now and forever

I'll show you what I've become

If this is what I want

That's how it's gonna be

I am not afraid of what's in front of me

You can try me

You can't stop me

And I will never let it go

I will keep up with the show

I'm not sorry

This is all me

And I will never let it go

I will keep up with the show

You can try me

You can't stop me

And I will never let it go

I will keep up with the show

I'm not sorry

This is all me

And I will never let it go

I will keep up with the show

And I will never let it go

I will keep up with the show

So you, you, you

One, two, three four

You, you, you

You can try me

