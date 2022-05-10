Qué dice la letra de 'Intention', la canción de Intelligent Music Project que representará a Bulgaria en Eurovisión 2022

Esta semana comienzan las semifinales de la nueva edición de Eurovisión 2022, el Festival de la Canción que este año se celebrará en el Pala Alpitour, en la ciudad italiana de Turín.

La gran final será el sábado 14 de mayo de 2022, donde se podrá conocer al ganador de esta edición. En el caso de España, Chanel Terrero será la representante en este evento, donde presentará su tema SloMo tras haber sido elegida en el concurso Benidorm Fest.

Así es el tema de Intelligent Music Project

Intelligent Music Project es el grupo encargado de representar a Bulgaria en Eurovisión 2022 con la canción Intention.

And I can move on from here

How simple, life goes on

Humble, that's how I feel

Sparking hot flames, holding on

Younger days run so clear

Through my mind, replaying my crime

Tearing me up, spreading fear

Obsession in my own time

What life's taken away, I'm not missing

Will I sit back and sigh?

A thunder of thoughts, I'm dismissing

Too scared to even try

And in time I've always known

I'm never in the safety zone

I took the fight, but was I right?

They were sending me to war

And in time I've always known

I'm never in the safety zone

I took the fight, but was I right?

They were sending me to war

My intention is strong and real

Only power steels my will

The illusion of safety's surreal

Don't let it go for the kill

What life's taken away, I'm not missing

Will I sit back and sigh?

A thunder of thoughts, I'm dismissing

Too scared to even try

And in time I've always known

I'm never in the safety zone

I took the fight, but was I right?

They were sending me to war

And in time I've always known

I'm never in the safety zone

I took the fight, but was I right?

They were sending me to war

I don't want to take on the pain

So, I go seek inner signs, or a calling

The more freedom I gain

The less real life I'm recalling

And in time I've always known

I'm never in the safety zone

I took the fight, but was I right?

They were sending me to war

And in time I've always known

I'm never in the safety zone (yeah, yeah)

I took the fight, but was I right?

They were sending me to war

I took the fight, but was I right?

They were sending me to war