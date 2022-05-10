Qué dice la letra de 'Intention', la canción de Intelligent Music Project que representará a Bulgaria en Eurovisión 2022

Esta semana comienzan las semifinales de la nueva edición de Eurovisión 2022, el Festival de la Canción que este año se celebrará en el Pala Alpitour, en la ciudad italiana de Turín.
La gran final será el sábado 14 de mayo de 2022, donde se podrá conocer al ganador de esta edición. En el caso de España, Chanel Terrero será la representante en este evento, donde presentará su tema SloMo tras haber sido elegida en el concurso Benidorm Fest.
Así es el tema de Intelligent Music Project
Intelligent Music Project es el grupo encargado de representar a Bulgaria en Eurovisión 2022 con la canción Intention.
And I can move on from here
How simple, life goes on
Humble, that's how I feel
Sparking hot flames, holding on
Younger days run so clear
Through my mind, replaying my crime
Tearing me up, spreading fear
Obsession in my own time
What life's taken away, I'm not missing
Will I sit back and sigh?
A thunder of thoughts, I'm dismissing
Too scared to even try
And in time I've always known
I'm never in the safety zone
I took the fight, but was I right?
They were sending me to war
And in time I've always known
I'm never in the safety zone
I took the fight, but was I right?
They were sending me to war
My intention is strong and real
Only power steels my will
The illusion of safety's surreal
Don't let it go for the kill
What life's taken away, I'm not missing
Will I sit back and sigh?
A thunder of thoughts, I'm dismissing
Too scared to even try
And in time I've always known
I'm never in the safety zone
I took the fight, but was I right?
They were sending me to war
And in time I've always known
I'm never in the safety zone
I took the fight, but was I right?
They were sending me to war
I don't want to take on the pain
So, I go seek inner signs, or a calling
The more freedom I gain
The less real life I'm recalling
And in time I've always known
I'm never in the safety zone
I took the fight, but was I right?
They were sending me to war
And in time I've always known
I'm never in the safety zone (yeah, yeah)
I took the fight, but was I right?
They were sending me to war
I took the fight, but was I right?
They were sending me to war
