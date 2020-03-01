Acusan a los seguidores de Greta Thunberg de destrozar un césped durante un discurso de la activista

El pasado viernes, la activista ambiental sueca Greta Thunberg participó en un acto en la ciudad inglesa de Bristol al que acudieron 30.000 jóvenes. La joven dio un discurso en uno de los lugares más emblemáticos de la ciudad, el College Green, pero los vecinos no están nada contentos, porque al parecer el césped de la zona quedó destrozado, informa el Daily Mail.
En redes sociales, los vecinos compartieron fotos de cómo se quedó esta zona verde de la ciudad, que data de la Edad Media. En vez del verdor del césped, se aprecia un barrizal muy poco atractivo.
"Gracias, chicos. Destruir zonas verdes. Qué regalo para la gente de Bristol", escribió una tuitera. "Greta y sus colegas han destrozado literalmente College Green", decía otra.
La política conservadora Susan Hall fue un paso más allá y dijo: "Es una absoluta desgracia".
Bristol college green after Greta Thunberg’s arrival.— Reasonk1 (@reasonk1) February 28, 2020
How climate friendly is this? pic.twitter.com/jjO9xWQuuA
College ̶G̶r̶e̶e̶n̶ Mud #Bristol#schoolstrikeforclimatepic.twitter.com/GctDroXjIu— Mattius Cool Like Fonzie (@mattsibley) February 28, 2020
OH THE IRONY— Daily Bugle 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 (@dailybugle1898) February 28, 2020
A fundraising page has been set up to repair College Green in Bristol after it was turned into a mud bath by crowds at today's climate strike. Thousands of people gathered in the rain to listen to Greta Thunberg deliver her message on protecting the environment. pic.twitter.com/LTUBvaL2pq
College Green Bristol climate protest.... Pics via @ARWBS3— Helen (@Hells4Heroes) February 28, 2020
Before....... and after. pic.twitter.com/GK89VwZW6T
If Greta Thunberg was truly concerned about C/Change and environment she’d be talking to China,India and Russia not impressionable school children in #Bristol who have now ruined the college green and are in a Country doing their best to do the right thing https://t.co/zCOmmXO2uR— Susan Hall AM (@Councillorsuzie) February 29, 2020
