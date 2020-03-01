Buscador avanzado

Acusan a los seguidores de Greta Thunberg de destrozar un césped durante un discurso de la activista

20minutos  01.03.2020 - 14:14h
  • Unos 30.000 jóvenes abarrotaron el College Green de Bristol; tras el mitin, quedó un barrizal, denuncian los vecinos.
Imagen del College Green de Bristol, con una imagen de Greta Thunberg insertada.
GOOGLE STREET VIEW / EFE

El pasado viernes, la activista ambiental sueca Greta Thunberg participó en un acto en la ciudad inglesa de Bristol al que acudieron 30.000 jóvenes. La joven dio un discurso en uno de los lugares más emblemáticos de la ciudad, el College Green, pero los vecinos no están nada contentos, porque al parecer el césped de la zona quedó destrozado, informa el Daily Mail.

En redes sociales, los vecinos compartieron fotos de cómo se quedó esta zona verde de la ciudad, que data de la Edad Media. En vez del verdor del césped, se aprecia un barrizal muy poco atractivo.

"Gracias, chicos. Destruir zonas verdes. Qué regalo para la gente de Bristol", escribió una tuitera. "Greta y sus colegas han destrozado literalmente College Green", decía otra.

La política conservadora Susan Hall fue un paso más allá y dijo: "Es una absoluta desgracia".

