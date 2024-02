Alberth Elis, operado tras sufrir un severo traumatismo craneoencefálico y entrar en coma inducido

W…+3…✅…dedicated to our pantera 🐆 Alberth Elis, have a good recovery ❤️‍🩹🙏🏻



Applause to you, to the most important of football, to the actors (the players) & the fans (supporters)…this show belongs to you!

Both together creates a strong cocktail 🍹 @girondins pic.twitter.com/98t4YYyEJp