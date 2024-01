La respuesta de Alcaraz que desató las risas del público en Melbourne: "¿Tenis femenino? También lo veo..."

Alcaraz after his win



Courier: “Who do you like to watch?”



Carlos: “Daniil, Novak, Sinner”



Courier: “What about WTA?”



Carlos: “I watch WTA as well… When I can obviously. When I turn the tv on. (Smiling)If it’s WTA, ATP, whatever, I like to watch



