El deporte británico despide al príncipe Felipe de Edimburgo: la Premier League, la Fórmula 1, Wimbledon...

La muerte del príncipe Felipe ha sumido a todo el Reino Unido en un profundo pesar, y el deporte no lo iba a ser menos.

La relación del marido de Isabel II con el arraigado deporte británico era muy extendida, aunque más por su labor institucional que por verdadera pasión. Desde que comenzó su labor como consorte de Su Majestad realizó numerosas visitas a eventos como Wimbledon, Grandes Premios de Fórmula 1 en Silverstone, partidos de fútbol de la Premier y, por supuesto, citas como el Grand National de hípica, que a punto ha estado de suspenderse en señal de luto a sólo un día de su disputa.

Aunque ni el fútbol, ni el motor, ni el tenis fueron sus pasiones. El polo, el cricket y sobre todo los caballos (era un fijo en la cita anual en Ascot, situado relativamente cerca del castillo de Windsor) centraron su afición por el deporte. Tal fue así, que entre 1964 y 1986 fue presidente de la Federación Internacional Internacional Ecuestre.

Diversas entidades deportivas han recordado al duque de Edimburgo, y todas las competiciones van a mostrar sus respetos antes de su arranque este fin de semana, con muestras de duelo como los brazaletes negros que portarán todos los futbolistas en la Premier.

