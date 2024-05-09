Qué dice la letra de 'Firefighter', la canción con la que Nutsa Buzaladze representará a Georgia en Eurovisión 2024

Este 7 y 9 de mayo tienen lugar las dos semifinales de Eurovisión 2024, en las que se elegirán a los participantes que pasarán a la gran final del sábado 11 de mayo junto con los países que integran el conocido como Big five (España, Alemania, Francia, Italia y Reino Unido).

En este sentido, la cantante Nutsa Buzaladze será la encargada de representar a Georgia en el Festival de la Canción con el tema Firefighter. Su trayectoria musical es larga y entre sus logros se incluye el haber quedado en los primeros puestos de American Idol en 2023. También ha lanzado un álbum, denominado Nutsa22.

Letra de 'Firefighter' de Georgia para Eurovisión 2024

I see it in the air, I see it in the air

I’m running through these ashes like a firefighter

Put out the fire, put out the fire.

Did we build empires just to watch them burn?

My heart’s beating louder, I’m running like tigers.

No fear in my eyes though.

I will save this love.

The ceiling is falling, the windows are burning.

It’s getting harder to breathe.

Can you hear me calling?

I see ashes falling.

I’m down on my knees.

But I will save this love.

I see it in the air, I see it in the air.

I’m rising from these ashes like a phoenix, yeah.

You know I’ll be there.

You know that I’ll be there.

I’m running through these ashes like a firefighter.

Put out the fire, put out the fire.

Put out the fire, put out the fire.

Put out the fire.

Come dance with the thunder,

Cause love makes us stronger.

We’re not here forever.

So can we save this love?

From lovers to fighters,

Oh, why do we do this?

We’re meant to rise higher and higher and higher.

The ceiling is falling, the windows are burning.

It’s getting harder to breathe.

Can you hear me calling?

I see ashes falling, falling, falling.

I see it in the air, I see it in the air.

I'm rising from these ashes like a phoenix, yeah.

You know that I’ll be there.

You know that I’ll be there.

I'll be there, I'll be there.

I see it in the air, I see it in the air.

I'm rising from these ashes like a phoenix, yeah.

You know I’ll be there.

You know that I’ll be there.

We’re running through these ashes like a firefighter.

I see it in the air, I see it in the air.

We're rising from these ashes like a phoenix, yeah.

You know I’ll be there.

You know that I’ll be there.

We're rising from these ashes like a phoenix, yeah.

Letra de 'Firefighter' en español para Eurovisión 2024

Lo veo en el aire, lo veo en el aire

Estoy corriendo entre estas cenizas como un bombero

Apaga el fuego, apaga el fuego.

¿Construimos imperios solo para verlos arder?

Mi corazón late más fuerte, corro como tigres.

Aunque no hay miedo en mis ojos.

Salvaré este amor.

El techo se cae, las ventanas arden.

Cada vez es más difícil respirar.

¿Puedes oírme llamar?

Veo caer cenizas.

Estoy de rodillas.

Pero salvaré este amor.

Lo veo en el aire, lo veo en el aire.

Estoy resurgiendo de estas cenizas como un fénix, sí.

Sabes que estaré allí.

Sabes que estaré allí.

Estoy corriendo entre estas cenizas como un bombero.

Apaga el fuego, apaga el fuego.

Apaga el fuego, apaga el fuego.

Apagar el incendio.

Ven a bailar con el trueno,

porque el amor nos hace más fuertes.

No estaremos aquí para siempre.

Entonces, ¿podemos salvar este amor?

De amantes a luchadores,

Oh, ¿por qué hacemos esto?

Estamos destinados a elevarnos más y más y más.

El techo se cae, las ventanas arden.

Cada vez es más difícil respirar.

¿Puedes oírme llamar?

Veo cenizas caer, caer, caer.

Lo veo en el aire, lo veo en el aire.

Estoy resurgiendo de estas cenizas como un fénix, sí.

Sabes que estaré allí.

Sabes que estaré allí.

Estaré allí, estaré allí.

Lo veo en el aire, lo veo en el aire.

Estoy resurgiendo de estas cenizas como un fénix, sí.

Sabes que estaré allí.

Sabes que estaré allí.

Estamos corriendo entre estas cenizas como un bombero.

Lo veo en el aire, lo veo en el aire.

Estamos resurgiendo de estas cenizas como un fénix, sí.

Sabes que estaré allí.

Sabes que estaré allí.

Estamos resurgiendo de estas cenizas como un fénix, sí.