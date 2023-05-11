Qué dice la letra de Stay, que representa a Lituania en Eurovisión 2023

El tema 'Stay', interpretado por Monika Linkyté, representará a Lituania en el Festival de la Canción de Eurovisión 2023 en Liverpool. La canción y su intérprete consiguieron la victoria en la preselección nacional, Pabandom iš Naujo!

Según la web de Eurovisión, la canción se basa en el folclore local, e incluye la expresión en lituano 'Čiūto Tūto', que se suele emplear en las danzas folclóricas lituanas.

Con este tema, mezcla de lo tradicional y lo actual, buscarán Monika Linkyté y Lituania la victoria en Eurovisión, algo que el país báltico nunca ha conseguido.

Letra de 'Stay', la canción de Lituania en Eurovisión

En inglés y lituano:

Čiūto tūto

Čiūto tūto

I’ve carried sadness with me

I hid it well since sixteen

And all the crying all the fighting

It kept putting out the fire

That burned so bright within me

As I look back to all these years

To broken dreams disguising fear

Being someone that I’m really not

Just stay with me

My heart is bleeding

I need your healing

Oh oh oh (oh oh)

Wait for me

Well it ain’t easy

To love someone like me

Čiūto tūto

Čiūto tūto

Čiūto tūto

Finally my heart is beating

Čiūto tūto

Čiūto tūto

Čiūto tūto

Finally my heart is beating

I took it all on myself

I asked for nobody’s help

Had to taste it

And embrace it

All the bitterness of failure

To find myself within me

Just stay with me

My heart is bleeding

I need your healing

Wait for me

Well it ain’t easy

To love someone like me

Čiūto tūto

Čiūto tūto

Čiūto tūto

Finally my heart is beating

Čiūto tūto

Čiūto tūto

Čiūto tūto

Finally my heart is beating

Just stay

Oh oh oh oh oh oh

Just stay

Oh oh oh oh oh oh

Čiūto tūto

Čiūto tūto

Čiūto tūto

Čiūto tūto

Čiūto tūto

Čiūto tūto

En español y lituano:

Čiūto tūto

Čiūto tūto

He llevado la tristeza conmigo

La escondí bien desde los dieciséis

Y todo el llanto todas las peleas

Siguió apagando el fuego

Que ardía tan brillante dentro de mí

Cuando miro atrás a todos estos años

A los sueños rotos disfrazando el miedo

Siendo alguien que realmente no soy

Sólo quédate conmigo

Mi corazón está sangrando

Necesito tu sanación

Oh oh oh (oh oh)

Espera por mi

Bueno, no es fácil

Amar a alguien como yo

Čiūto tūto

Čiūto tūto

Čiūto tūto

Por fin mi corazón late

Čiūto tūto

Čiūto tūto

Čiūto tūto

Finalmente mi corazón está latiendo

Lo asumí todo yo solo

No pedí ayuda a nadie

Tuve que probarlo

Y abrazarlo

Toda la amargura del fracaso

Para encontrarme dentro de mí

Quédate conmigo

Mi corazón está sangrando

Necesito tu curación

Espérame

No es fácil

Amar a alguien como yo

Čiūto tūto

Čiūto tūto

Čiūto tūto

Por fin mi corazón late

Čiūto tūto

Čiūto tūto

Čiūto tūto

Finalmente mi corazón está latiendo

Sólo quédate

Oh oh oh oh oh oh

Sólo quédate

Oh oh oh oh oh oh

Čiūto tūto

Čiūto tūto

Čiūto tūto

Čiūto tūto

Čiūto tūto

Čiūto tūto