Qué dice la letra de Stay, que representa a Lituania en Eurovisión 2023

El tema 'Stay', interpretado por Monika Linkyté, representará a Lituania en el Festival de la Canción de Eurovisión 2023 en Liverpool. La canción y su intérprete consiguieron la victoria en la preselección nacional, Pabandom iš Naujo!
Según la web de Eurovisión, la canción se basa en el folclore local, e incluye la expresión en lituano 'Čiūto Tūto', que se suele emplear en las danzas folclóricas lituanas.
Con este tema, mezcla de lo tradicional y lo actual, buscarán Monika Linkyté y Lituania la victoria en Eurovisión, algo que el país báltico nunca ha conseguido.
Letra de 'Stay', la canción de Lituania en Eurovisión
En inglés y lituano:
Čiūto tūto
Čiūto tūto
I’ve carried sadness with me
I hid it well since sixteen
And all the crying all the fighting
It kept putting out the fire
That burned so bright within me
As I look back to all these years
To broken dreams disguising fear
Being someone that I’m really not
Just stay with me
My heart is bleeding
I need your healing
Oh oh oh (oh oh)
Wait for me
Well it ain’t easy
To love someone like me
Čiūto tūto
Čiūto tūto
Čiūto tūto
Finally my heart is beating
Čiūto tūto
Čiūto tūto
Čiūto tūto
Finally my heart is beating
I took it all on myself
I asked for nobody’s help
Had to taste it
And embrace it
All the bitterness of failure
To find myself within me
Just stay with me
My heart is bleeding
I need your healing
Wait for me
Well it ain’t easy
To love someone like me
Čiūto tūto
Čiūto tūto
Čiūto tūto
Finally my heart is beating
Čiūto tūto
Čiūto tūto
Čiūto tūto
Finally my heart is beating
Just stay
Oh oh oh oh oh oh
Just stay
Oh oh oh oh oh oh
Čiūto tūto
Čiūto tūto
Čiūto tūto
Čiūto tūto
Čiūto tūto
Čiūto tūto
En español y lituano:
Čiūto tūto
Čiūto tūto
He llevado la tristeza conmigo
La escondí bien desde los dieciséis
Y todo el llanto todas las peleas
Siguió apagando el fuego
Que ardía tan brillante dentro de mí
Cuando miro atrás a todos estos años
A los sueños rotos disfrazando el miedo
Siendo alguien que realmente no soy
Sólo quédate conmigo
Mi corazón está sangrando
Necesito tu sanación
Oh oh oh (oh oh)
Espera por mi
Bueno, no es fácil
Amar a alguien como yo
Čiūto tūto
Čiūto tūto
Čiūto tūto
Por fin mi corazón late
Čiūto tūto
Čiūto tūto
Čiūto tūto
Finalmente mi corazón está latiendo
Lo asumí todo yo solo
No pedí ayuda a nadie
Tuve que probarlo
Y abrazarlo
Toda la amargura del fracaso
Para encontrarme dentro de mí
Quédate conmigo
Mi corazón está sangrando
Necesito tu curación
Espérame
No es fácil
Amar a alguien como yo
Čiūto tūto
Čiūto tūto
Čiūto tūto
Por fin mi corazón late
Čiūto tūto
Čiūto tūto
Čiūto tūto
Finalmente mi corazón está latiendo
Sólo quédate
Oh oh oh oh oh oh
Sólo quédate
Oh oh oh oh oh oh
Čiūto tūto
Čiūto tūto
Čiūto tūto
Čiūto tūto
Čiūto tūto
Čiūto tūto
