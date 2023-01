Cómo es el JAGM, el nuevo misil aire-tierra de EE UU que ya está listo para su producción

#MarineCorps AH-1Z Vipers with @3rdmaw take-off from @MCIWPendletonCA while loaded with AGM-179 Joint Air-to-Ground Missiles (JAGM), Dec. 13.



The JAGM is a precision-guided munition for use against high-value stationary, moving, and relocatable land and maritime targets. pic.twitter.com/erpNJH9Vjd