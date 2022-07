El príncipe Harry participará en un evento de la ONU en homenaje a Nelson Mandela

2013: Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex had been on his way to the South Pole when he heard of Nelson Mandela's passing, and he pitched the South African 🇿🇦 flag in honour of the former president. ❤👑#NelsonMandelaDay #PrinceHarry#DukeofSussex #DuchessofSussex #MeghanMarkle pic.twitter.com/ivR9VAvXMS