6 people in serious condition as taxi went through #bike lane & hit #pedestrians on sidewalk in NYC.@NYCMayor's response➡️"[...] our #bike users & vehicles all have to follow the same rules & laws on our roadways, and so we're going to examine that"



🤮▶️https://t.co/T3UQLz9eJ9 pic.twitter.com/8b0rQcofdd