Sinéad O'Connor responsabiliza a los servicios de salud de Irlanda de "permitir y facilitar" la muerte de su hijo

La cantante Sinéad O'Connor sufrió hace pocos días la pérdida de su hijo Shane, que se suicidó mientras permanecía en un centro psiquiátrico irlandés. La artista se ha pronunciado en Twitter responsabilizando a los servicios de salud de su muerte y acusándoles de ser "deshonestos" y "malvados".
Desde el fallecimiento del joven de 17 años, la cantautora ha compartido en sus redes sociales numerosas muestras de enfado y dolor por su pérdida. Principalmente, culpa servicio de salud irlandés (HSE) y al servicio de familia y niños (Tusla) de lo ocurrido con el menor, que estaba siendo tratado por intentos de suicidio.
"Voy a tomarme un tiempo privado para llorar a mi hijo. Cuando esté preparada, contaré exactamente cómo el Estado irlandés, en las formas ignorantes, malvadas, interesadas y mentirosas de Tusla y el HSE, permitió y facilitó su muerte", compartía O'Connor mediante un tweet.
January 8, 2022
I’m going to take private time now to grieve my son. When I am ready I will be telling exactly how the Irish State in the ignorant, evil, self-serving, lying forms of Tusla and the HSE enabled and facilitated his death. Magdalene Ireland never went away. Ask the youth.— Sinead The 1 And Only (@OhSineady) January 8, 2022
A pesar de que estas instituciones emitieron un comunicado defendiendo que no podían comentar nada sobre casos individuales, la artista no ha quedado satisfecha ante lo que ha denominado "declaración deshonesta" y que, a su parecer son "un montón de mentiras" ya que se niegan a "aceptar la responsabilidad".
Tusla and HSE to release dishonest ass covering statement in response to international questioning. A load of lies,refusals to accept responsibility. Couched as always in the omnipotent and false concern they claim to have for the privacy of the children who die on their watch— Sinead The 1 And Only (@OhSineady) January 8, 2022
My child has now been dead on Tusla’s watch for over 48 hours and the only contact I have had from anyone representing Tusla was yesterday from their media office, concerned for themselves over the negative publicity.— Sinead The 1 And Only (@OhSineady) January 9, 2022
Del mismo modo, ha publicado que el único contacto que ha tenido con Tusla desde el fallecimiento de su hijo ha sido porque estaban preocupados por la "publicidad negativa", según sus palabras.
Guess where my son learned to make the noose that hung him? He tried a week ago and I asked him… he told me he’d studied it on the computer IN THE KIDS’S psych hospital at Linndara.— Sinead The 1 And Only (@OhSineady) January 9, 2022
While he was being treated there for psychoses.
A month ago Shane was brought to CAMHS after vanishing leaving suicide notes including detailed funeral plans. They discharged him. Said he had no plans. When objections were raised by the adult with him she was told “planning a funeral is no different to planning a wedding”— Sinead The 1 And Only (@OhSineady) January 9, 2022
Asimismo ha compartido anécdotas escalofriantes como que su hijo aprendió a hacer el nudo con el que se ahorcó viendo vídeos desde el ordenador del centro psiquiátrico donde le trataban o que cuando le dieron el alta tras un intento de suicidio y de dejar varias notas escritas con los detalles sobre su funeral, los profesionales les dijeron: "Planear un funeral no es diferente a planear una boda".
A message for teens considering the dumb ass option my son felt forced into choosing, I have seen many deceased folks in my life. My son is the only one who did not look at peace. Suicide will not bring you peace. It is a lie.— Sinead The 1 And Only (@OhSineady) January 9, 2022
Finalmente, ha hecho una severa autocrítica afirmando que sabe que ha "fallado" a su hijo y mandando un contundente mensaje a otros jóvenes que estuvieran barajando la misma opción que él: "El suicidio no te traerá la paz. Es una mentira".
