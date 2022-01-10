Temas del día
Sinéad O'Connor responsabiliza a los servicios de salud de Irlanda de "permitir y facilitar" la muerte de su hijo

20minutos  NOTICIA10.01.2022 - 17:14h
  • La cantante ha compartido duras declaraciones contra las instituciones encargadas de velar por el joven.
  • ​Además, ha mandado un mensaje para otras personas en la misma situación que Shane: "El suicidio no te traerá la paz".
<p>Sinead O'Connor anuncia su conversión al Islam.</p>
Sinead O'Connor tras anunciar su conversión al Islam.
SHUHADA' DAVITT / TWITTER

La cantante Sinéad O'Connor sufrió hace pocos días la pérdida de su hijo Shane, que se suicidó mientras permanecía en un centro psiquiátrico irlandés. La artista se ha pronunciado en Twitter responsabilizando a los servicios de salud de su muerte y acusándoles de ser "deshonestos" y "malvados".

Desde el fallecimiento del joven de 17 años, la cantautora ha compartido en sus redes sociales numerosas muestras de enfado y dolor por su pérdida. Principalmente, culpa servicio de salud irlandés (HSE) y al servicio de familia y niños (Tusla) de lo ocurrido con el menor, que estaba siendo tratado por intentos de suicidio.

"Voy a tomarme un tiempo privado para llorar a mi hijo. Cuando esté preparada, contaré exactamente cómo el Estado irlandés, en las formas ignorantes, malvadas, interesadas y mentirosas de Tusla y el HSE, permitió y facilitó su muerte", compartía O'Connor mediante un tweet.

A pesar de que estas instituciones emitieron un comunicado defendiendo que no podían comentar nada sobre casos individuales, la artista no ha quedado satisfecha ante lo que ha denominado "declaración deshonesta" y que, a su parecer son "un montón de mentiras" ya que se niegan a "aceptar la responsabilidad".

Del mismo modo, ha publicado que el único contacto que ha tenido con Tusla desde el fallecimiento de su hijo ha sido porque estaban preocupados por la "publicidad negativa", según sus palabras.

Asimismo ha compartido anécdotas escalofriantes como que su hijo aprendió a hacer el nudo con el que se ahorcó viendo vídeos desde el ordenador del centro psiquiátrico donde le trataban o que cuando le dieron el alta tras un intento de suicidio y de dejar varias notas escritas con los detalles sobre su funeral, los profesionales les dijeron: "Planear un funeral no es diferente a planear una boda".

Finalmente, ha hecho una severa autocrítica afirmando que sabe que ha "fallado" a su hijo y mandando un contundente mensaje a otros jóvenes que estuvieran barajando la misma opción que él: "El suicidio no te traerá la paz. Es una mentira".

