🆕 The #SheFigures2021 report is out!



📌 How is the EU 🇪🇺 doing in terms of gender equality in #research and innovation? 🔬💡



Discover where progress has been made and where women remain under-represented!

👉https://t.co/iEVAbdA33F#equality #inclusion pic.twitter.com/sKSApKkm58